Abandoned police stations a vandal target

It's no wonder graffitists targeted Newnham Police Station (The Examiner, January 12).
What does the police department expect when they simply abandon police stations instead of publicly declaring them closed?
It took me a week to find a police station open to hand in a found purse. Newnham Police Station is no longer manned or open for business, Evandale and Perth Police Stations are no longer used, and Deloraine looks set to follow suit too with the customer service lady disappearing, which is little wonder considering the decrepit state of that station!
It seems to me that the police are being sly in quietly pulling their personnel out of the smaller stations to avoid public backlash in announcing their closures, such as when Avoca and Lilydale stations were closed.
Whatever happened to the police serving the public? Closed police stations doesn't seem like serving the public to me!
James Borg, Carrick
Parochialism is alive and well in Northern Tasmania. If the prerequisite for our own AFL football team were a proposed stadium built in Launceston, The Examiner would be all over it like a Penetrene rub on Darryl Baldock's thighs.
We want our own AFL teams, male and female.
The rivalry between North and South is what has held us back in the past.
The AFL naysayers on the mainland must be rubbing their hands in glee at The Examiner headlines, confirming the impossibility of us ever agreeing on a truly Tasmanian Team.
David Champ, Newnham
I cannot help but think that the Tasmanian AFL team and the stadium are not being sought out of any type of need, but to feed the egos of the proponents. At a time when the health of many Tasmanians is being compromised by delays because the health system is simply not able to cope with the level of demand, it is high time we got our priorities right. State debt is $2.9 billion and expected to rise to $5.18 billion by 2025-26.
This extravagance is not going to help this debt.
Neil White, Riverside
A few decades ago when the velodrome was mooted, the government said it would attract international artists. Once again, when the Derwent Entertainment Centre was proposed the government once again used the same old line to promote the building of the venue.
York Park and the Bellerive Oval also had this tired old promotion attached to the extensions.
One might hope that the current promoters of the ridiculous new stadium need a new angle and first take a look at what we have already got before embarking on another white elephant which will cost our ratepayers countless millions.
Kerry Saltmarsh, Longford
Once again the divisive issue that is Australia Day fills the media.
It is about time the Australian government had a vote or survey on the issue, same as same-sex marriage. That was decided by a vote back in 2017 and was as divisive an issue as the date we celebrate our national day. The vote could be held in conjunction with the Aboriginal Voice referendum, thereby saving taxpayers having to pay for two ballots.
The question is an easy one; do we celebrate Australia on 26 January each year, yes or no?
In addition, alternative dates could be suggested and the one that gets the majority of votes is deemed the national date. Those alternative dates could be submitted to a committee, same as the Aboriginal vote process, and maybe the three highest suggested dates would be included in the vote.
Put this to the Australian community and finalise this divisive issue once and for all, instead of being a national issue every January.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
Where is democracy, justice and representation at a local level?
The state government has hijacked them in favour of short-sighted laws promoting the powerful vested interests of a few individuals, at the expense of local council decision-making and the right to represent their communities.
Opposition to a project finds councils and communities hauled before the Planning Tribunal which consistently rules against community concerns, and charges thousands of dollars in costs.
Approaches to politicians are mostly unacknowledged. The now deputy premier considers that the present system is totally fair and equitable, while those who acknowledge its shortcomings are not in a position to effect change.
If anyone can provide a way to re-introduce democracy, justice and true community representation and involvement to local government, please do so, so that the suffering and distress of communities right across Tasmania may be alleviated and their environments saved.
E. Eiffe, Perth
