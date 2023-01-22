The Examiner

Letters to the editor | Abandoned police stations a vandal target

By Letters to the Editor
January 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abandoned police stations a vandal target

It's no wonder graffitists targeted Newnham Police Station (The Examiner, January 12).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.