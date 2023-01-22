Abandoned police stations a vandal target

I cannot help but think that the Tasmanian AFL team and the stadium are not being sought out of any type of need, but to feed the egos of the proponents. At a time when the health of many Tasmanians is being compromised by delays because the health system is simply not able to cope with the level of demand, it is high time we got our priorities right. State debt is $2.9 billion and expected to rise to $5.18 billion by 2025-26.