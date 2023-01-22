City of Launceston council report car park saga legal costs

City of Launceston council have revealed the cost for the Paterson Street Central Carpark legal challenges after another Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
In a public question, the council reported that "the most recent development application and resultant TASCAT process" had brought the total cost of the saga to almost $90,000.
Paterson Street carpark is a Care Park operated facility, also referred to as Birchalls car park.
The location has undergone extensive legal procedures due to claims over ownership, including a Federal Court case. The most recent tribunal was regarding the refusal of a development application for a $60 million retail development for the car park, costing more to the council.
In June 2022, the council refused the retail, residential and vehicle parking development application by Car Parks Super because it said the proposed development had 25 too many car park spaces.
This was overturned by TASCAT, finding "the demand for parking in the area the tribunal is satisfied that the additional 25 spaces will not exceed that [minimum] provision".
In June 2022, the council was asked a similar public question and broke down expenditure over the past three years, at the time expenditure was $85,430.
The most significant cost was legal costs for conveyancing and contracts which was $53,418, then legal representation at Federal Court costing $18,382, followed by legal advice costing $10,330 and then land valuations costing $3300.
The City of Launceston council supported the creative precinct when it was proposed in June 2020 and obtained a $10 million grant as part of Build Better Regions Round 4.
The $10 million grant has since been withdrawn after the City of Launceston council was unable to reach a funding agreement and a December 31 completion deadline passed.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
