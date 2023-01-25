Education and fighting a debilitating disease has pushed this newly appointed Member of the Order of Australia to give back to her community.
Proud Launceston local Sarah Merridew said she was humbled when she found she was a recipient of the prestigious award.
"I was really quite amazed," she said.
While humbled over the honour, Ms Merridew's work speaks for itself, especially her work to give back to her community.
She has worked for numerous boards in Tasmania and has been praised for her work in corporate governance.
Supporting women also drives Ms Merridew, who said her family had always advocated for education.
"My father, who was born in the 1940s, wanted to see all his daughters have a good education," she said.
"We were all encouraged to get a good education."
Ms Merridew went to the University of Tasmania in Hobart. She said along the way in her career, she had great opportunities. Ms Merridew said she was able to use her skills to help people with a lot of things.
"You work with some really good, interesting people," she said.
Ms Merridew said she never took on anything that didn't appeal to her and once she started, she always gave it her all. "Once you say you're going to do something, you've got to do it properly," she said.
Some of her work included time at TasWater, Ben Lomond Water, TasCorp and Tasmania Railway, but she started her governance experience on the school board when her daughters were at school. "It's always interesting, always a challenge and it's rewarding," Ms Merridew said.
Ms Merridew has also been recognised for her philanthropy work.
The Merridew Foundation was a way for Ms Merridew to give back, which includes a grant for a Tasmanian women to study at the University of Tasmania.
"I've been very fortunate; a good family, good education, nice husband," she said. "We've worked hard... but a lot of people doing it pretty tough, we're now in a position where we can support some organisations."
Ms Merridew's husband also went to UTAS so the school had an important place to both of them.
There are the two scholarships one for a Tasmanian woman to study and the other is a science scholarship however the foundation also provides support for medical research, for a debilitating illness very close to the family.
"Sydney University have a research institute for dementia research," Ms Merridew said.
"My grandmother had it and probably my mother but she didn't have a formal diagnosis. It's important research to my family but also to anyone who had ever come across this."
The foundation also supports a women's shelter in Hobart, people living homeless is another issue Ms Merridew is passionate about.
"I'm on the board for affordable housing accommodation," she said. "It's been getting harder with the sudden take off in property prices in Tasmania and building costs."
Alison Foletta
