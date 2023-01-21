Ex-South Launceston cricketer Courtney Webb continued her progress on the national scene with a superb century in the Women's National Cricket League.
The 23-year-old all-rounder's unbeaten 101 off 103 deliveries on Saturday earned her the player of the match award as the South Australian Scorpions chased down NSW's total of 7-270 to win by six wickets at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.
Webb, who was on the losing side when her home state won last year's WNCL final, was delighted with the result.
"I've been working pretty hard for that so I'm very happy," she said.
"We tried to make sure they never really got away from us. They obviously set another really good total which was going to be difficult for us but with the likes of Maddie (Madeline Penna) and Jemma (Barsby) scoring at a really good rate (46 and 28 not out respectively) made it easy towards the back end there and we got home with a couple of overs to spare.
"I think we've got a really good team balance at the moment, we're finding ways to win games where previously we weren't getting over the line. We're getting closer and it all seems to gel pretty well at the moment."
The former Trevallyn Primary and Riverside High School student also made 71 against ACT and 54 against NSW this summer.
A former Carlton AFLW player, Webb passed 50 appearances for Melbourne Renegades during the latest WBBL campaign.
