For the first time since the early 1990s, the Tasmanian Open is to be played for prize money.
The storied championship, which was first played in 1913, will feature on the PGA of Australia's Pro-Am series with $40,000 up for grabs.
Men and women professional and amateur golfers will grace the fairways of Launceston Golf Club over 54 holes of stroke play from on February 23-25.
Men and women amateurs have been playing on the same course at the same time in the state open for a decade.
Professionals will join them this year for a share of the single prize purse, with a men's and women's Tasmanian Open champion being crowned on the final day.
For the second year, the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship for golfers with a physical, sensory, or intellectual disability will be played in conjunction - another Australian inclusion as a World Ranking Event for Golfers with a Disability.
"We are thrilled to have the Tasmanian Open demonstrate golf's inclusive nature with men, women, professionals, amateurs and All Abilities golfers all together on the one course," Golf Australia's Tasmanian manager Stuart Eaton said.
"Setting up the tournament in this way will better showcase and promote golf in Tasmania, and we are very grateful to the PGA of Australia, Launceston Golf Club and the Tasmanian State Government for playing a vital part in helping us to do so.
"We hope the event will inspire more Tasmanians to start swinging a golf club and with the prize money on offer, we look forward to witnessing some of the nation's best golfers in action."
The Tasmanian Open has an impressive honour roll with major champions Minjee Lee and Geoff Ogilvy alongside the likes of Australian Open champion Bob Shearer and three-time professional winner Nikki Campbell while Tasmanian Hall of Famers Peter Toogood, Lindy Goggin and Tammy Hall boast 16 titles between them.
