The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders restrict South Hobart Sandy Bay in Cricket Tasmania Premier League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 21 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam O'Mahony was in fine form with the ball for the Raiders. Picture by Rod Thompson

Greater Northern Raiders bowlers put in a disciplined performance to limit South Hobart Sandy Bay to 7-120 on the opening day of their two-day Cricket Tasmania Premier League men's match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.