Greater Northern Raiders bowlers put in a disciplined performance to limit South Hobart Sandy Bay to 7-120 on the opening day of their two-day Cricket Tasmania Premier League men's match.
On a fluctuating day at Queenborough Sportsground, the Raiders prevented any of the home batters kicking on over the course of 52 overs.
All five bowlers had an impact on the contest at an economy around 3.00 or less, with Sam O'Mahony taking the best figures of 3-40 from 13 overs.
Jono Chapman's 2-22 included two of the top three, James Beattie and Ben Spinks took identical figures of 1-25 and while Dravid Rao went wicketless, his five overs went for a measly seven runs at 1.40.
The hosts bounced back well from 4-28 as Harry Nichols (23) led the recovery before a strong partnership of 49 between Kayden Hine (36 off 124) and Caedence Kuepper (26 off 66).
Archie Banks-Smith (6*) and George Town's Gabe Bell (1*) were at the crease at stumps with three wickets still in the sheds.
Elsewhere, University set North Hobart a big chase after declaring at 7-317 late in the day.
Every batter made double figures with the scorecard dominated by the last-wicket unbeaten partnership of 110 between Bailey Kenzie (64*) and Louis Smith (61*). Sam Harbinson also contributed 41, Mohammed Rizvi 30, Param Uppal 29 and former Test captain Tim Paine a run-a-ball 26.
Daniel Walker took 3-65 for the Demons who were in early trouble when sent into bat, stumbling to 3-20 after eight overs, half of which were bowled by Bradley Hope (2-7).
Lindisfarne are just two wickets away from a first-innings advantage against Glenorchy.
Sent into bat at KGV, the visitors posted 10-176 off 57.1, captain Charlie Wakim providing the backbone of the innings, and half his team's runs, with 89.
Deepak Singh (4-55), Trent Le Rossignol (3-36) and Brandon Kopper (2-44) topped the bowling figures.
In reply, Glenorchy reached 8-73 at stumps with no batter making more than the 12 reached by Singh, Le Rossignol and Jyles Horne.
Every Lindisfarne bowler made a breakthrough with Matthew Wilkie (3-15) backed up by Abdul Haseeb (2-16), Will Sanders (2-29) and former Mowbray man Jarrod Freeman (1-3).
Clarence against New Town is an evenly-poised contest.
Opting to bat first, Clarence posted 252 off 81.3. Lawrence Neil-Smith led the way with an impressive 80 off 121 featuring 10 fours and two sixes. He received strong support from Tom Vaughan (41), captain Michael Jones (39) and first-drop Justin Galeotti (38).
John Montgomery (4-61), Joseph Graham (3-67) and Tyler Willmott (2-35) topped the bowling. In reply, New Town reached 1-34.
All games conclude next Saturday.
