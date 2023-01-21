With the Bowls North Premier League ladder closer than ever, every game in every round seems to bring with it a shift in ladder positions. Round 11 was no different.
After demolishing Trevallyn last week, Westbury travelled to Bridport who were sitting second last on the ladder and failed to overcome their opponents who knew their home surface like the back of their hand.
As is the usual case for Bridport, Chris Walker's rink were the ones to steer the ship to victory with a 10-shot win over the dangerous Les Watts.
Even 25 ends wasn't enough to separate Eddie Walker and Julian Frost as they came away locked at 27 each. Paul Lowery could not close the gap for the visiting Westbury side - his four-shot margin over Wayne Churchill saw Westbury walk away with just three points from a possible 12.
The win for Bridport was a vital one in their relegation battle.
Longford maintained their stronghold on top of the ladder with an eventual narrow win over Trevallyn.
Jarrod Howard's rink flew out of the starting blocks with 11 shots in the first three ends as they looked to put the game to bed early.
Michael Sims's rink simultaneously led Mark Strochnetter 15-3 as the overall margin was just a few shots.
As the game progressed, Strochnetter reeled in his opponent to be all square at 21 apiece with two ends to play. Back to back counts of two for Sims would see them take the rink win.
Meanwhile Graeme Hemingway's rink continued to reel off end after end over Daniel Baker.
Trevallyn's Sean Alderson, Nathan Chugg and Rodney Zoon all contributed for Hemingway en route to a 28-11 scoreline.
Unfortunately for Trevallyn, these two results were not enough to stop the onslaught of Howard who had continued on his merry way to a huge 25-shot win over Lucas Howell - enough to cover the overall margin and hand a four-shot win to Longford.
Cosgrove Park welcomed Invermay and recorded an important all-rinks victory.
Luke Patterson's rink were the big winners with a 15-shot margin over Clinton Daines. Peter Zoon, Warren Groves and Maureen Zoon all put in a strong team performance for Patterson.
Rob Krushka and Chris Lee had a tight encounter with the former falling over the line by a solitary shot to record another rink win. Shane Boden followed suit and also recorded a one-shot win over world champion Bec Van Asch.
Cosgrove Park's win sees the bottom half of the ladder tighten right up as teams shuffle positions.
Deloraine were no match for East Launceston despite taking away two points from their encounter.
Kane Walker's rink have been on fire of late, this result was no different as they defeated John Samphier by a comfortable 23 shots in a high scoring affair.
Sam Springer cruised to an 11-shot win over David Heathcote thanks to his stacked rink consisting of Drew Berwick, Peter Garrett and Ray Butcher.
David Minns suffered an unlikely loss for East Launceston as Deloraine's Keith Davis salvaged two points from his three-shot win.
Kings Meadows had the measure of their Launceston counterparts thanks to some Aaron Page magic.
As Robert Groenewegen, Don Campbell and Scott Zeuschner all provided Page with plenty of bowls to utilise, it was only a matter of converting for Page.
The larger-than-life Page did just that, rolling away to a whopping 42-15 rink win, putting the overall well beyond doubt.
Shane Davern's rink added more vital points for Kings Meadows with a narrow two-shot win over Adam Donohue whose rink has shown plenty of promise in recent games.
Rae Simpson and Trace Stewart went toe to toe and would eventually call it even at 20 shots each after their 25 ends were played.
Three of the top four positions look to be relatively safe at this stage in the season, however, fourth spot is currently anyone's for the taking as a mere 11 points separates the teams situated between fourth and seventh with just seven rounds left to play.
