The 2022-23 TasCarnivals season concluded on the East Coast on Saturday.
It was a day for Tasmanian athletes to shine as they dominated cycling and running entries at the 68th annual St Helens Carnival.
Track events well and truly kicked off with the finals of the men's and women's 120m gift.
Launceston-based up-and-coming trackstar Trinity Inall-Bejah finally secured a victory in a gift event, after placings in Hobart and Burnie, just holding off John Quinn-coached Kysha Praciak (14:28) and Hobart's Kiani Allen (14:29), with a time of 14.04.
Completing a victorious day on the track, 18-year-old Inall-Bejah took home the double, taking out the open 400m final among a tough field.
Fast heats saw a fast final, with Jenna Saltmarsh and Jarrod Gilroy coming in second and third.
The men's gift saw Jaydn Crawford, no stranger to Tasmanian Athletics League events, soar to the finish line in a time of 12.49 holding off a strong field. Hobart's Jarrod Gilroy came in close second with Jordan Maynard securing bronze.
The senior cycling wheelrace brought with it an exciting win for Suzanne Strates. A moment for the ladies, Emily Walker added another wheelrace podium placement, after taking the win in Devonport.
The duo held off a strong field, including Burnie-based Jordan Matthews, Oscar Varney and Amalia Langham, last year's women's wheelrace champion.
Woodchopping events attracted a large and passionate crowd, with major events including the finals of the tree-felling, 275mm standing handicap and the double-handed sawing final.
Adding some flair to the field was a team from New Zealand as they competed in the veterans international relay against a strong Aussie side.
Back on the track at a crowd-favourite event, the golden mile saw Riley Simpson, Troy Atkins and Samuel Clifford earn their respective places on the podium.
Besides the entertainment sourced through a stellar day of racing and chopping, the carnival provided something for everyone including face-painting, show rides, a pop-up showbag superstore, a barbeque put on by the St Helens Marine Rescue, vintage cars plus local food and drink.
The carnival also saw an opportunity for a chopper ride over the East Coast.
