Launceston's Jake Birtwhistle has his sights set on competing at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and has made a flying start to this year.
The Tokyo Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist won the Greens Beach Triathlon Festival ocean swim by more than a minute and a half on Saturday.
Birtwhistle completed the 1500-metre, two-lap course in 15.16 minutes ahead of Adam Derbyshire (16.49) and Trent Hadley (16.50).
The separate ocean swim was a new feature of the festival after it was trialled as part the triathlon last summer.
The festival is being held across two days for the first time with Birtwhistle also racing in the sprint triathlon on Sunday.
"The focus for this next 12 months is getting selection for the Olympics, that's right around the corner," Birtwhistle said.
"We've got a year left to secure points and qualify.
"That's the goal at the moment and then we'll be able to move forward toward the Games the year after."
Birtwhistle, who has been training in Tassie since December, will compete in Ironman 70.3 Tasmania in Hobart in a fortnight.
"I'm really looking forward to that, it'll be my first time racing the half-Ironman distance which is double what I normally do.
"It's something a little different to start the year.
"Then I'm getting onto more of the stuff I'm used to, the shorter-course racing.
"I'll be based in Aus until probably May I think with a few races between now and then to get the season under way."
Launceston's Beth Allen, who was the Greens Beach triathlon female winner last year, won the women's ocean swim in 17.57 minutes ahead of Anne Henderson (18.11) and Shelley Millhouse (21.47).
"It's such a nice beach to swim at with clear conditions. You can see the bottom of the water which is always good because I'm afraid of sharks," she said with a laugh.
"My background is pool swimming so the fact that it was flat today was nice and helped me out."
The 24-year-old said she swam for Norwood in South Australia for about 15 years when she was growing up.
Allen, who moved to Tassie for work three years ago, said her main goal in 2023 was to do the Noosa Triathlon at the end of the year.
She wants to challenge herself over the longer Olympic distance at that event.
Saturday's schedule also featured a 500m swim while youngsters took the chance to get involved in the Trystars Aquathlon.
Race director Will Blackaby was stoked with the turnout.
He said there were 20 swimmers in the 500m, 45 in the 1500m and 35 in the Trystars.
Entries are well up for Sunday's triathlon.
"We've got 110 for the triathlon, which is probably 40 more than last year," he said.
"All up, it's about 170 for the weekend, which is amazing.
"It's the biggest one we've had in Tassie so far and it's only one (triathlon) distance as well, which makes it even more impressive."
Blackaby said it was great to have Birtwhistle's support and he's excited to see him in action on Sunday.
"He's actually going to start with a handicap behind the field (five minutes) so he'll be chasing everyone down to make it a bit of a feature race," Blackaby said.
The race director said Hobart's Jack Woodberry, a top junior triathlete, was another big name in the field while Allen would again be one to watch in the women's field.
And there'll be another sports star among the action with former Australian cricketer George Bailey in the mix.
"George is in a team," Blackaby said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
