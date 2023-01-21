Sword fighting, magic packs and running full tilt in costume across an open plain is just par for the course for the Southern Isles LARP group.
LARP stands for Live Action Role Play and it's the chance for people to get fully immersed in fantasy.
Tasmania's Southern Isles LARP is run by committee lead by president Matt Keil, a tradie by day but in his spare time enjoys world building with his fellow LARPers.
The Southern Isles committee developed their world Aluran, an ongoing piece of work with maps, gods, wars and more.
The group have twice monthly training sessions and meet most months for safe combat games like they did on Saturday, January 21 at Trevallyn Nature Recreation Area.
Mr Keil who is from Hobart said when he came back from Western Australia he wanted to develop a LARP group in Tasmania.
"Tasmania hasn't had much of these types of groups," he said.
"We've built a whole world, a whole story and allowed our players to design their characters and then bring it all into life."
Many players have a background in playing the game Dungeon and Dragons but Southern Isles LARP committee members wanted to make something unique to their group.
Southern Isles LARP welcomes new comers but understands it can be daunting.
"The community is great for helping each other out," Mr Keil said.
He said people will often mention they're not sure but as soon as they came along, they're ready to get right into it.
"It's something completely new to Tassie," he said.
"The people I've met here in this last 12 months has completely changed my whole outlook, I'm kind of a sheltered person."
While the character development and world building is a huge part of LARPing, sometimes it's just about wanting to swing around a sword.
"It's just fun," Mr Keil said.
If the idea of stepping into a new fantastical world seems daunting, members like Rory Dixon can help. She acts at the groups lore advisor.
"I'm in charge of the entire story of Aluron," she said.
"Fantasy has always been a big part of my life and LARP is a good way to do it physically and you get to meet a heap of people who are just nerds."
Ms Dixon said it was a fun way to be herself but in a different way.
"You get to embrace that fun part of fighting dragons and holding swords," she said. "I work a normal job like everyone else, this gives me something to look forward to."
Ms Dixon said they often tie in issues facing Tasmania into their storylines. "We've built in the flooding into what's happening in this year lore-wise," she said.
For some their everyday jobs help out with their LARPing, like Soren Steven who is undertaking a leather work apprenticeship.
They are the "crafty" member who makes things like belts, sword frogs, archer gauntlets and belt pouches for game play.
"My apprenticeship and LARPing journey started around the same time," Soren said.
