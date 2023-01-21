The finals outlook continues to take shape in the Tasmanian Cricket League as teams attempt to stake their place in the competition's top four.
Big wins from Perth and Hadspen have landed the teams in second and third respectively, as they push down Evandale who had a bye.
Elsewhere, Longford continued their imperious form at the top of the ladder, claiming their 10th consecutive win by flattening Trevallyn.
The fourth game in action saw Legana keep their finals ambitions alive after an impressive team display spearheaded their win against Diggers.
The Chieftains looked to be in control of the match at Hadspen Recreation Park from the outset as openers Adam House (79 off 78) and Nathan Balym (66 off 116) combined for a mammoth 165-run partnership.
The platform that was established by the duo allowed the middle-order to swing hard from ball one, with Johnathan Marsden the most effective with his 39 runs off 26 deliveries.
The hosts finished the innings at 5-242, meaning ACL would have to score at more than six-an-over if they were to chase the total down.
Any hopes of victory were dashed for ACL when Sameera Viswaranga tore apart the batting line-up, finishing with figures of 6-31 as he guided Hadspen to a 99-run win.
Trevallyn Park was the setting for Trevallyn's clash against league-leaders Longford who came into the contest without a loss to their name.
The Longford bowlers demonstrated their prowess throughout Trevallyn's innings, with the batters unable to manage a partnership worth more than 20 aside from their openers.
While they ended up facing 40 overs, Trevallyn were bowled out for 137, with Kieran Davey's 3-22 off eight overs the pick of the bowling performances.
It didn't take too long for Longford to chase down the required target, achieving it in 28.5 overs to win by seven wickets.
Dion Blair and Max Magann's unbeaten knocks of 33 and 39 respectively ensured the chase was an uncomplicated one, while Matthew Lawrence scored 26.
Perth's dominant performance against ACL last week was sure to give them plenty of confidence heading into their match against Western Tiers at Cressy Recreation Ground.
The visitors continued their hot form, this time with the bat, as five batters scored more than 20 on their way to a total score of 5-241.
The most damaging performance was from Zakhan Nizar, who belted 66 off 41 balls, including five fours and two sixes.
Opener Mark Cooper led the way for Western Tiers, scoring 41 to guide his team to a positive start to their chase.
However, the introduction of Jake Smith put a large dent in the batting side's ambitions, striking three times in five overs.
While Western Tiers did bat out their 40 overs, they were always going to be short, with Perth victorious by 81 runs.
Legana hosted Diggers in what was a crucial game to win if the Durhams wanted to stay in the finals hunt.
Clearly the players had all received the memo, with every batter who faced a ball reaching double figures, including skipper Hayden Fenton's 41 off 48 and Adam Bourke's 50 off 49.
Peter Lucas and captain Lockie Mitchell were Diggers' best with the ball, with the pair taking two wickets each.
Diggers responded with aggression, with their top five batters going at an average strike-rate of 134.8.
Mitchell was chief destroyer, smacking 44 off just 26 deliveries.
However, it was once again the team effort of Legana that proved the difference, with every bowler claiming a wicket to bowl out Diggers 44 runs short.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
