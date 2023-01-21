The Tasmanian Tigers have claimed their revenge against the ACT Meteors in their WNCL clash in Canberra.
The contest was a rematch after ACT secured an unlikely victory against the Tigers on Thursday, however the visitors proved far too strong the second time around.
It was smooth sailing for experienced openers Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee as the pair cruised through the first 15 overs without incident.
Villani was the first to go for 45, bringing to the crease Nicola Carey who was a late call-up after her release from the Australian one-day international squad.
Lee looked a certainty to bring up her half-century until she was run-out in an unlikely fashion.
A straight-drive from Carey was faintly touched by bowler Amy Yates' fingertips before the ball clattered into the stumps at the non-strikers' end with Lee out of her crease.
The Tigers' momentum would not be stopped though, with Carey's 70 off 87 the main contribution, while Naomi Stalenberg (43 off 35) and Heather Graham (33 off 33) supported with handy cameos. Chasing 287, the Meteors were facing a tough task if they were to repeat Thursday's feat.
ACT got off to a measured start, with opener Katie Mack translating her impressive 67 on Thursday to yet more runs.
Wickets proved hard to come by for Tasmania, although a sharp stumping from Riverside's Emma Manix-Geeves removed Carly Leeson for 24.
In a moment of fortune for Tasmania, a dragged down long-hop from Maisy Gibson was pulled by Mack for what would've been a boundary were it not for the brilliant diving catch at mid-wicket from Molly Strano, meaning Mack had to go for 63.
The stunning catch appeared to change the game for the Tigers who took the next six wickets for just 31 runs, before eventually bowling ACT out for 197 to win by 89 runs.
