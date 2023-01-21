The Examiner

Letters to the editor | Awaiting Marinus 'thorough assessment'

By Letters to the Editor
Updated January 22 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
It seems that the Marinus link is being rammed through as a fait accompli - despite no logical case for spending $4 billion (by far the biggest project in Tasmania's history).

