Awaiting Marinus 'thorough assessment'

It seems that the Marinus link is being rammed through as a fait accompli - despite no logical case for spending $4 billion (by far the biggest project in Tasmania's history).
It will generate no more electricity but will export our strategic advantage of low cost, emissions-free power (and the jobs it may attract in the future).
It will also lock us into the higher power prices of the National Electricity Market forever.
In an article announcing the departure of the Marinus CEO (Mercury, 19 January), the Chair confirmed that tenders have already been called for cable supply.
However, in his recent article (Mercury, 30 December), the Minister Guy Barnett stated, "Tasmanians can be assured that we've always said that this significant project needs to stack up for Tasmania and that will be thoroughly assessed in advance of a final investment decision in late 2024".
Looks like the outcome of that 'thorough assessment' is not being waited for!
Barry Neilsen, New Town
For a person to publicly promulgate that "he never reads The Examiner" shows this person is not interested in community affairs of his previous constituents.
A newspaper reflects news stories, community expectations and concerns of people, especially within its readership base.
If ex-Premier Gutwein had taken the time to consult with his constituents at the time, instead of usurping AFL licensing negotiations, he would certainly find a majority objection to a new AFL stadium in Hobart.
Being a "non reader" of The Examiner, he is certainly getting full coverage of his own personal beliefs, which are in conflict with the majority of Tasmanian tax-payers. Good to see free press for all, in action though.
If the kowtowing to the AFL suit brigade eventuates and we end up with a huge on-going financial burden, a blight on the Hobart waterfront and a totally underutilised concrete monolith, then may well Mr Gutwein reminisce on the Percy Shelley poem "Ozymandias".
Quote : "Look on my works ye mighty and despair. Nothing beside remains. Round the decay of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare, the lone and level sands stretch far away".
Maybe this will be Mr Gutwein's legacy to the Tasmanian people?
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
Of course Lion should keep the Boag's Visitor Centre open and accessible to the Northern Tasmanian tourism economy and to the local community.
It is a vital part of the Tasmanian brand which they use in their extensive advertising. And can we hear a bit less about how the new container deposit scheme (Recycle Rewards) will hurt them?
The scheme is at least 12 months away from implementation in Tasmania. Lion don't seem to be whingeing about its impacts in other states where similar schemes have been running for years.
Pamela Allan, Launceston
It is not news that every hospitality venue has done it tough over the last three years but with visitor numbers climbing and tourism turning the corner, things are looking up.
Tasmania has been a shining light when it comes to COVID recovery, with tourists flocking here, and we simply cannot allow decisions in distant board rooms, with little or no heart, to close a major Launceston tourism experience such as the Boag's Visitor Centre including the loss of 13 jobs.
It is good to see bipartisan support to keep the Centre open and it is imperative that we all show the boards of both Lion and parent company Kirin Beer that our Launceston community will not stand by and see an iconic brewery founded in 1881 slowly pulled apart piece by piece.
Having raised concern regarding rumours of downgrading of Boag's in 2020 with then-managing director James Brindley and being assured of its future, I believe it is essential we continue to speak with those in control and strongly reiterate Boag's importance to our city.
Boag's is part of Launceston's history, employs a large number of our citizens, and we must do all in our power to ensure it is here for many years to come.
Rosemary Armitage, Launceston
