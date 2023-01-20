Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says funding requests for Hobart and Launceston stadiums are being assessed simultaneously, and has called on the AFL to maximise its contribution to a standalone Tasmanian team.
The new Macquarie Point stadium, which is the final hurdle to Tasmanian securing an AFL team, needs $240 million in federal funding to complement $375 million from the state government, $85 million from private investors and $15 million from the AFL.
Meanwhile, the $130 million upgrade to Launceston's UTAS Stadium needs the federal government to match a $65 million in state government commitment to go ahead.
Speaking on radio with The Waterboys, Mr Albanese said the two projects were being assessed together in the lead-up to May budget, and was upbeat about what a developed Macquarie Point could do for the capital.
"It's got to be a full urban redevelopment project to revitalise the city, to connect the Hobart CBD right down to the beautiful waterfront," Mr Albanese said.
"I've had very constructive discussions with the Premier of Tasmania, we're continuing to engage on those issues.
"The plan of course also involves some investment in Launceston as well in the stadium there so that games could be played there in the North as well as in Hobart."
The AFL has come under fire for its $15 million contribution, which is marginally more than the $10 million it invested into Gold Coast and GWS' $126 million and $60 million stadium redevelopments in 2009 and 2010 respectively.
Former Windermere MLC Ivan Dean labelled the figure "miserable", while Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne said the figure was comparable to the AFL board's sitting fees, and represented the organisation's "contempt" for Tasmania.
Asked what a reasonable AFL contribution would look like, the Prime Minister hinted that discussions about a bigger sum were in the pipeline.
"I think they are going to be major beneficiaries of this - and I think that those discussions will take place - but I'd like to see the AFL certainly commit to maximise the support that it can give," he said.
"It's been given substantial taxpayer support in the past and had benefit from the investment and a Tasmanian team will produce returns for the AFL over a period of time."
Mr Albanese's connection to Macquarie Point dates back to 2012, when the then-Infrastructure Minister presided over a $50 million federal grant to develop the site.
The Prime Minister said the state government hadn't maximised the use of that funding in the decade since.
"I understand that planning takes time but ... the state government haven't in my view done enough with the site since then."
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who met the Prime Minister before Christmas, said he hoped to receive an answer on the state's funding bid before the May elections, and remained optimistic the project would go ahead.
"I was very pleased with Anthony's open-mindedness and the big picture look," Mr Rockliff said.
"He could see when it comes to Macquarie Point ... not only a stadium, which is a small part of it really, but a whole entire precinct [to] bring that waterfront alive.
"That whole urban renewal project is where the Prime Minister I think is quite excited about it.
"I believe very strongly that the Prime Minister sees the visions and has also got that personal connection as well."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
