Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth welcomed his side's draining schedule as they created some welcome wriggle room in the NBL's frantic finals logjam.
Two days after losing to the South East Melbourne Phoenix in Launceston, the JackJumpers travelled to the opposite end of the country to bounce back and end the six-game winning streak of the Cairns Taipans, 85-77.
In a tight contest, a DJ Hogg three put the Taipans ahead with four minutes to play but they did not score again, as Tasmania hit the last 11 points of the game, including vital three-pointers by Jack McVeigh and Milton Doyle, to secure the win and improve to 14-11.
McVeigh had 18 points for the JackJumpers while Josh Magette added 14 plus seven assists and six rebounds.
Hogg and Bul Kuol both scored 17 for the Taipans.
"Great credit to our guys for grit and grind," said a delighted Roth.
"To bounce back from a tough one and to come into this type of building with that type of team and walk out of here with a win is good for all of us.
"When you win on the road you just be happy, stay humble and be grateful that you got out of the building."
Roth said the team will take some time off to recover before focusing on their next match against reigning champions Sydney Kings at the Derwent Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
"I don't look too far down the ladder of anything that's happening ahead. I've always said we'll be where we're supposed to be when this is all over.
"Every game you're playing against high-level players and really good coaching and in our second season it's exciting to be actually fighting for something when some teams have gone home.
"We're trying to make 600,000 people in Tasmania proud of this group and when they put an effort like this they should rally around this group and I know they do."
