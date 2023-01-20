The Examiner
Hobart Hurricanes BBL fate rests in Tasmania

By Rob Shaw
Updated January 21 2023 - 8:27am, first published 8:07am
Big-hitting Tim David couldn't quite get the Hurricanes home in Brisbane. Picture by Rick Smith

Hobart Hurricanes are heading home with their BBL finals hopes in danger of slipping away.

