Hobart Hurricanes are heading home with their BBL finals hopes in danger of slipping away.
One of just two teams in the competition yet to claim a championship, the Hurricanes suffered a 12-run loss at the Gabba on Friday night which allowed Brisbane Heat to leapfrog them into the finals positions.
The result came two days after a seven-wicket loss on the other side of the country against Perth and sees the Purple Army's fate resting on their final two fixtures at both ends of their home state.
Jeff Vaughan's team face second-placed Sydney Sixers on Monday night in Hobart before resuming hostilities with the Heat on Wednesday afternoon in Launceston in a match which could decide the make-up of the competition's finals.
Currently, just two points separate the third-placed Melbourne Renegades and the Hurricanes down in seventh.
Inconsistency has dogged the Tassie team all season with their 12 matches to date producing a run of L, W, L, W, L, W, L, L, W, W, L, L.
Monday's match at Bellerive Oval begins at 7.15pm while the UTAS Stadium clash with the Heat is an afternoon fixture at 1.40pm.
Hurricanes won their previous Launceston encounter by eight runs against runaway leaders Perth when Paddy Dooley announced himself with 4-16.
The unorthodox spinner was a big loss at the Gabba and could prove pivotal to the side's hopes.
An unbeaten 44 from leading run-scorer Tim David wasn't enough to chase down the Heat's 6-162 on Friday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
