Sometimes it's in the fine detail or in a subtle change on a website here and there - with little fanfare.
And mostly it's not of great import - more for bonus questions in trivia quiz competitions.
One good place to always look for something of minor fascination is the home page of the International Olympic Committee.
It reflects, for example, way better than most other sites which have a greater obligation to have it right - that from the beginning of this year two countries of the world now have new official names.
The Czech Republic formally becoming Czechia was a bit of an always going to happen kind of thing. When the very amicable separation of Czechoslovakia into the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic occurred, it sort of made sense to choose those monikers.
But the latter was always going to very quickly become Slovakia in most vocabularies and by 2016 the Czechs were seriously debating a new name that would match.
It seems the United Nations gave this the all-clear along with Turkey's slightly weirder application to henceforth be known as Turqiye late in 2022. Apparently one comment from a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman suggested it was because they did not want to be confused at least in English with a breed of poultry.
Others suggested it may have related more to the use of a more derogatory term.
But for the real sports nuts it's not too much of an inconvenience at all - because both countries will retain their existing three letter codes for competition purposes. Long live CZE and TUR.
Two of those three letter codes however that are not currently appearing on the IOC website are BLR and RUS - those of Belarus and Russia.
That's probably not surprising to general onlookers but close observers of sport politics and governance might be aware that the original ban imposed on the Russia Olympic Committee by the IOC has actually expired with no formal reimposition. In the case of Belarus it has never been formally dealt with.
Yet the recognition of the National Olympic Committees of both nations is missing from the IOC's website listing of all NOCs under their country names like every other - instead linked in by the convenience abbreviations of BOC and ROC.
Interestingly, while ROC has been used before, this is the first formal appearance of the BOC term anywhere.
But now to even way more interesting stuff for the real trivia kings and queens.
Let's click over to the much more regularly edited page of IOC Members.
This was a list that was once almost impossible to be removed from - other than by death. There were days when even the most heinous offences failed to provide sufficient justification for erasure.
Now it happens for all sorts of reasons - mainly via the previously unheard of concept of term expiration.
But some of the old rules never completely got the flick.
And this has now led to the order of precedence which is based on date of election - and which for most, until recently, was the only election they ever had to face - featuring three European royals in the top four.
Her Serene Highness the Princess Nora of Liechtenstein is now the ranking member of the IOC, one spot ahead of HSH the Sovereign Prince Albert II (of Monaco) with HRH the Princess Royal of Great Britain in fourth spot.
This is all made possible by the recent compulsory retirement of the previous top dog, Dick Pound of Canada, who was moved on after turning 80.
Since 1999, the retiring age has been 70 but those elected before then, like Pound and the two Princesses, have been able to remain for up to another decade.
And no-one is keen to move any of the Royals on. They are seen to be a good look for the IOC - above reproach sort of stuff - and as a result they have always had a strong presence.
There are at least another five on the current listing of IOC members - depending on the preferred definition of a Royal.
That's not a bad percentage considering there are now a fair swag of spots reserved for athletes and sporting federation presidents.
