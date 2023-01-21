LGAT call for more co-operation with state govt to make roads safer, reduce toll

After the state's worst year for road deaths since 2009, road safety has been front of mind for many Tasmanians.
In 2022, the state had 51 deaths on the road, with another fatality added when a person who crashed on December 17 sadly passed away.
Local Government Association of Tasmania chief officer Dion Lester said collaboration between state and local government was vital for ongoing road safety.
Earlier in January, the RACT wanted to see more work done through local government.
"With 80 per cent of Tasmania's road network managed by councils, the infrastructure simply isn't there to support higher speeds, yet these are the roads most regularly signposted at 100km/h," RACT chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said.
"Despite the review of speed limits quickening over the past 12 months with sensible, evidence based decisions, we now have a crazy situation where a council road may have the same physical limitation as a state road, but the council road remains at a far higher speed limit.
"The current split in responsibilities between state and local government is a major impediment to a consistent speed-setting regime in Tasmania.
"We have a role to push for safer roads for not only our more than 210,000 members, but the entire motoring community in Tasmania."
Mr Lester said councils spend approximately $250 million annually on council-operated roads for new projects and maintenance.
"Road safety is a responsibility of all road managers, including both the Tasmanian government and local government," he said.
"However, the Tasmanian government is the lead agency, with by far the most specialist road safety expertise and resources."
Mr Lester said councils had been advocating for a long time for better collaboration and coordination from the state on road safety.
"The two recent road safety grants, the Vulnerable Road User Program and Safer Rural Roads Program, are good examples of this collaboration at work," he said.
Mr Lester said what was needed to tackle possible hazardous council-operated roads was a more sophisticated response to road safety, especially after the devastating year on the roads in 2022.
"We need increased state government leadership in collaborative road safety efforts, including sharing road safety technical expertise and an overhauled road funding model, delivering more sustainable funding for road safety and more investment in road safety planning," he said.
Mr Lester said while road infrastructure can help reduce likelihood and consequences of crashes, there are other factors.
"A significant hazard on our roads is how we each choose to drive, speed being the most important choice we make," he said.
"Alongside this reducing speed limits is an important tool, which to be effective requires constructive conversations with communities and for local roads, this requires coordination between the Commissioner for Transport and councils."
RACT claimed of the 11 speed limit reviews and changes to Tasmania's roads in 2022, not one applied to a council-controlled road.
Deputy premier and Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson disputed this, saying both Sorell Council and Clarence Council had made applications for speed reductions on Brinktop Road.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
