Compassionate leadership is extremely rare, and compassionate political leadership has, for decades in Australia, been viewed as weakness.
The outgoing New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, changed our view about compassion, and she demonstrated strong leadership in spades.
Compassionate leadership requires courage, commitment, and a set of clearly articulated values.
A concise definition can be found at managementconsulted.com - "Compassionate leadership means listening with the intention of understanding and responding mindfully, whether that looks like taking constructive criticism, offering advice, or simply being someone they can trust."
New Zealand has a democratically elected government that oversees the whole country rather than states and territories like Australia.
Some may say this makes leadership and decision making a touch easier, however, one thing is sure, Ms Ardern was thrust onto the world stage and held its attention and it wasn't simply because she was prime minister.
During the COVID-19 pandemic Australia and New Zealand maximised the benefits of a strong and enduring relationship.
A prime minister of New Zealand had not joined a national cabinet meeting including the Australian PM, state premiers and territory chief ministers since World War II when Peter Fraser supported John Curtin. Prime Minister Ardern joined the meeting.
Ms Ardern often presided over a national coalition government in a unicameral parliament of 120 House of Representative members. Provincial government was eliminated in 1876 and the Legislative Council (Upper House) was formally abolished in 1951.
On our side of the Tasman, the Australian prime minister is charged with navigating a Federation where agreement can be reached by the national cabinet, soon followed by state premiers and territory chief ministers implementing deals in similar but different ways depending on their individual circumstances, policy settings and laws.
Like former female prime ministers, the UK's Margaret Thatcher, New Zealand's Helen Clark, and Australia's Julia Gillard, Prime Minister Ardern has dealt with questions and comments that were, at best, gendered.
One of the most cringeworthy reflections was delivered by Tasmanian Charles Wooley in an interview for the 60 Minutes program.
"I've met a lot of prime ministers in my time, but none too young and not so many so smart, and never one so attractive," he told Ms Ardern and partner, Clarke Gayford.
Then there was a reporter from New Zealand radio who asked Prime Minister Ardern and visiting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin an equally cringeworthy question of two world leaders: "A lot of people will be wondering, are you two meeting just because you're similar in age and have got a lot of common stuff there - when you got into politics and stuff - or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line?"
In a defining response, Ms. Ardern offered:
"My first question is, I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age," she said.
Ms. Ardern's compassionate style of leadership was exemplified throughout her five years as prime minister. She was the strong leader that the people of New Zealand needed when two Christchurch mosques were shot up by a deranged mass murderer.
Wearing a hijab her response was, not for the cameras, rather, a genuine show of humanity in meeting and comforting grieving citizens. "Because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion, a home for those who share our values, refuge for those who need it. And those values, I can assure you, will not and cannot be shaken by this attack," she said following the murderous rampage that killed 51 New Zealanders.
Her calmness and presence of mind when a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit during a press conference was something to behold.
But for me, it was her COVID-19 pandemic response that exemplified her compassionate style of leadership. To protect the health of New Zealanders she decided to "go hard and go early".
This courageous decision, which was underpinned by authentic concern for her people, was predictably criticised, yet when the country reopened and New Zealanders were able to move freely, they rewarded her government with a majority at the ballot box - the first in 25 years.
There are commentators who have already noted the fact that Ms Ardern was trailing in the polls and her popularity was waning. And while these considerations must be noted, particularly when discussing politics, her resignation came as a shock to the world, not just to her countrymen and women, but a shock that caused the globe to react.
There will be others in the Murdoch papers and media outlets who have and will continue to simply refer to her as "woke", whatever that means.
They will counter my arguments with negativity and infer that her departure is one of convenience. Alas, we all should stand up for what we believe in.
As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the New York Times in 2018, "One of the criticisms I've faced over the years is that I'm not aggressive enough or assertive enough or maybe somehow, because I'm empathetic, it means I'm weak. I totally rebel against that. I refuse to believe that you cannot be both compassionate and strong."
Hear, hear!
