The Examiner

Jacinda Ardern exemplified leader's role

By Brian Wightman
January 21 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to survivors of the Christchurch massacre.

Compassionate leadership is extremely rare, and compassionate political leadership has, for decades in Australia, been viewed as weakness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.