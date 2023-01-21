Launceston have four changes for their Greater Northern Cup grand final against Ulverstone at River Park on Sunday.
Captain Cam Lynch confirmed Greater Northern Raiders players Alistair Taylor, Charlie Eastoe and Dravid Rao as well as Jackson Miller were coming into the side.
They replace Jonah Cooper, Roy Penn, Nikhil Bhatkar and Dihan Cloete who played in Saturday's two-dayer against Westbury.
Lynch said Miller was unavailable on Saturday.
The Lions enter the one-day decider following a strong display against the Shamrocks at Ingamells Oval.
They restricted Westbury to 160 from 79.4 overs with Roy Penn 3-40, Jonah Cooper 3-37 and Lynch 2-12 claiming multiple pegs.
"The Westbury boys got away early and to be able to fight back and bowl them out for 160-odd was a fantastic effort," Lynch said.
"Jonah Cooper bowled fantastically and hit a really hard length and his energy all day was great for us."
The Lions then got off to a flyer with the bat (1-64) as Sam Elliston-Buckley raced to 50 not out while Max Dowling is unbeaten on eight runs.
"Sam hits the ball really well and just goes about his business week in, week out," Lynch said.
The skipper feels his group is well positioned to push for victory on day two.
"To be one down. We spoke about that before we went out to bat that we didn't want to be more than one down," he said.
"We thought that would leave us in good stead for next week. We're in a good position to try and chase down the 100-odd we need for next week."
The Shamrocks looked the goods early with stand-in skipper Nathan Parkin making 69 from 191 balls while fellow opener Dean Thiesfield whacked 35 from 39 balls, including eight fours.
Parkin felt they were well set up with that 57-run partnership.
"With Deano up the top there, he gets the run-rate going and I was able to more anchor the innings a bit because of that and hopefully set us up for a bigger total than what we ended up with," he said.
But the Shamrocks struggled otherwise and eventually they lost their final six wickets for just 23 runs.
"They bowled really well to some I guess pretty dry plans and credit to them, they stuck to that all innings," Parkin said.
"The wicket was pretty slow and low as it is out here, which is fine. But they bowled quite well.
"We had guys trying to spend some time at the wicket but just not quite going on with it, unfortunately."
Parkin has been happy with the bowling effort so far.
"I think it's been okay. Credit to Sam Elliston-Buckley, he's a quality striker of the ball and he certainly made the most of the new ball," he said.
"Joel Lloyd (1-28) bowled really well to start the innings and could have had a couple more wickets than he did."
The stand-in captain feels his side is still in with a chance.
"We were in a similar position at 1-60 so I think if we pick up some early wickets next week, it gives us a chance to actually have a look at defending that 100 runs," he said.
"That'll be our plan and just trying to keep things nice and dry and keep ourselves in the game for as long as possible."
Meanwhile, Riverside posted a formidable 9-268 against Mowbray at Invermay Park.
Opener Tom Garwood scored 40 on return while Matthew Owens (45) and skipper Peter New (69) were big contributors.
Coach Patty Mackrell, who notched 34, said the Blues had set the game up well.
"If we come out next week and execute our plans, I think we're in a very good position," he said.
"They bowled quite well and we worked hard out there for our runs."
Six batters got in the double digits which pleased the coach.
"It wasn't easy but we got through a couple of tough periods and were able to come up with 270 on the board," he said.
Mackrell praised Owens and New.
"Matt really waited for balls to be in his area and played each ball on its merit and worked through some tough periods and got through them," he said.
"Then he was a bit unfortunate when he got out because he was looking to really kick-on but to come off with 45 was a good effort.
"And Pete's was a real captain's effort, it was a good platform for him coming in. But he really made the most of that and took the game back to Mowbray and scored at a good rate."
Mowbray was well served by James Storay, who claimed 2-39 from his 23 overs, and Sam Artis who picked up 2-34 from 21 overs.
Captain Luke Scott was happy with his bowling group.
"The wicket was really good for batting and the boys locked-in and were consistent for long periods," he said.
"We bowled nearly 100 overs and we were really happy to have them go at 2.7 (runs an over).
"The work-horses of Jim (Storay) and Sammy Artis did a lot of work early and then later in the day.
"And then the spin combo through the middle from Andy Rudling and Jackson O'Toole (3-26) was much the same."
Scott feels the Eagles are chasing an achievable target.
"Invermay Park is always pretty good for batting, the outfield is fast. So it'll just be about getting some batters in next week," he said.
"Riverside showed the blueprint early with Tommy (Garwood) and Ramesh Sundra locking in and then Pete was able to get to work in the afternoon. We'll be attacking it pretty similar, hopefully."
South Launceston have the bye.
