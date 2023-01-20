Prize winner of a campaign hosted by Launceston Gastronomy, Kathryn Kahl, has won a $500 voucher to spend at a venue of her choice anywhere in Northern Tasmania.
The campaign 'What does gastronomy mean to you?' asked Northern Tasmanians to answer the question in 20 words or less.
Twenty finalists from around the region were chosen to be publicly displayed in the Brisbane St Mall where anyone could vote for their preference.
Ms Kahl regularly volunteered at the Neighborhood House in Ravenswood and said to her, gastronomy meant everyone having a seat at a kitchen table to share a good meal, recipes, and stories.
"I've been really lucky to spend time at the Neighborhood House in Ravenswood and volunteer in the community gardens," Ms Kahl said.
"I've really seen how people come together and share whether it's a table or in a garden, that's where we connect.
"That's really evident in our current world with so many changes going on and this high cost of living."
She said the small act of sitting together and sharing gave many people a connection.
"The work the Neighborhood House does is amazing and so is the way they share within the community."
Ms Kahl said she'd like to use the money to go out with her husband for her upcoming birthday, and take members of the Neighborhood House out for tea.
"They've really supported me over the past few years," she said.
Ms Kahl said growing up in a small regional town have her a sense of community.
"The rest of the world is catching on to what we've got in Tasmania, to treasure and look after it is our responsibility."
Ms Kahl said composting scraps and leftovers is an effective way to reduce waste.
"Having a system, even if it's a small one can prevent it going to landfill," Ms Kahl said.
"Maybe it's your own garden or a little worm farm but that's one way to prevent it going to waste."
Launceston Gastronomy chairwoman Jane Bennett said food security is important in state where we produce more food than we'll ever eat.
"It's always a surprise to realise the extent of the food insecurity in our community," she said.
"Where Kathryn is working at the Neighborhood House really supports a whole lot of very vulnerable people in the community."
Ms Bennett said the campaign was about raising awareness that gastronomy was about the whole food system, not gourmet food.
"There's so much opportunity for what we can do here in Launceston."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
