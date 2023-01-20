The Examiner
Prize winner of Launceston Gastronomy competition wins big

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:55pm
Launceston Gastronomy chairwoman Jane Bennett and group member Andrew Pitt with competition prize winner Kathryn Kahl.

Prize winner of a campaign hosted by Launceston Gastronomy, Kathryn Kahl, has won a $500 voucher to spend at a venue of her choice anywhere in Northern Tasmania.

