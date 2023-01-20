The Examiner
Launceston's Jorjah Bailey ties for second at Tas Junior Masters

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated January 20 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Rupert Toomey and Jazy Roberts, both of Victoria, with their Tasmanian Junior Masters trophies. Picture supplied

Launceston Golf Club's Jorjah Bailey capped off a strong week, coming runner-up in the Tasmanian Junior Masters at Mowbray Golf Course on Friday.

