Launceston Golf Club's Jorjah Bailey capped off a strong week, coming runner-up in the Tasmanian Junior Masters at Mowbray Golf Course on Friday.
Bailey, who tied with Queensland's Millie Komulainen for second place, finished three-under-par and returned 73, 69, 70 and 73 for her 285 total.
The Launceston golfer entered day two in third place.
Victoria's Jazy Roberts had a week to remember, completing the Tassie junior amateur and junior masters double.
The Belvoir Park golfer returned scores of 71, 66, 67 and 68 at Mowbray to finish 16-under-par for the tournament and 13 strokes clear of Bailey and Komulainen.
Roberts blew the competition away in the third round, getting through it three shots quicker than Bailey and Royal Queensland's Amy Hodgkins who were next best.
Komulainen carded 77, 72, 71 and a course record-breaking round of 65.
The record was three shots better than Roberts who was next best on the final round.
There was a great battle at the top in the boys' competition with Huntingdale Golf Club's Rupert Toomey taking out the junior masters.
The 15-year-old Victorian won the event with rounds of 71, 72, 65 and 71, a five-under-par total of 279.
Queensland's Thomas Winn finished three strokes behind Toomey in second place on two-under with rounds of 71, 69, 70 and 72.
Western Australia's Josiah Edwards and Edward Procter from New South Wales rounded out the top-three spots tied on even-par.
Edwards lifted the trophy at the amateur titles at Riverside Golf Club earlier this week.
Devonport Golf Club's Jonty Lunson put in another solid effort in the boys' competition and finished as Tassie's best out of more than 10 representatives.
After starting the day in 10th, he claimed ninth place with nine-over-par scores of 77, 69, 73 and 74.
Lunson placed 17th at the amateur titles on Tuesday.
