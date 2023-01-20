The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Boag's wrote to Tasmanian Premier before visitor centre closure

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
January 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tasmanian government and Boag's remain confident of working together, despite a leaked letter sharing the company had made known the challenges it faced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.