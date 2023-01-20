The Tasmanian government and Boag's remain confident of working together, despite a leaked letter sharing the company had made known the challenges it faced.
This follows Wednesday's decision by Lion, Boag's parent company, to close its Launceston visitor centre at the end of January.
On Friday afternoon, a government spokesperson said Premier Jeremy Rockliff had constructive conversations with Lion on Thursday.
"We will continue to engage with them in coming weeks," the government spokesperson said.
READ MORE: Boag's brews frustration with employees
On Thursday, Boag's brewery director Nathan Calman said they had discussed the challenges faced by the company and looked forward to continuing the conversation.
A letter between Mr Calman and then Premier Peter Gutwein shows alarm was raised over the financial implications of the incoming container deposit scheme on November 9, 2021.
The government spokesperson didn't directly comment on the letter.
On Friday, Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne said the company had told her that the state government had been briefed on the rising energy costs.
"The lack of engagement ... is symptomatic of a government that has lost its way," Ms O'Byrne said.
Meanwhile, Liberal Lyons MHA Guy Barnett reiterated Mr Rockliff was "getting on with the job" and said the premier had been requesting Lion changes its mind.
"There's a very positive dialogue now between Boag's and the premier and on behalf of the state government and we support that," Mr Barnett said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.