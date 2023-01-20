Victorian trainer David Geall will unleash his two leading Launceston Cup contenders in a lead-up race at Mowbray on Monday night.
Hobart Thousand winner Fernando Mick and last year's Launceston Cup winner Hill Top Jack will clash in the Margaret Crosswell Grade 1&2 over 515m.
The field would almost do justice to a Launceston Cup final as it also includes Illingworth Classic and Tasmanian Derby winner Nail 'Em Fencer who resumed from a spell with a a big win in Hobart last week.
The Launceston Cup has heats on January 30 leading into a $60,000-to-the-winner final on Saturday night February 4.
Hill Top Jack will be trying to emulate Mystery Bridge (1975 and 1976) and Fine Horizon (1999 and 2000) as the only greyhounds to win the group 2 race in consecutive years.
Form suggests he will start a short-priced favourite on Monday night off box five.
The son of Fernando Bale and Up Hill Jill, raced by Geall's wife Rose, has won 28 races from 92 starts and is racing in brilliant form.
He is coming off successive wins at Traralgon over 500m and 450m, both in the best times of the night.
Fernando Mick is also in top form and coming off an outstanding effort at Ballarat on Wednesday night when he scored a convincing win in the $12,000 Anniversary Trophy over 450m recording 25.29 seconds from box 4.
Although making his first appearance at Mowbray, he brings good circle track form.
He has won 15 races around the circle and run fast times at Angle Park, Sandown Park and The Meadows.
The son of Fernando Bale and Noaki Moth is a city-class winner of 33 races from 96 starts for owner Paul Connell.
The other runners on Monday night are Vintage Fame, Dewana Milo and Buckle Up Kenzie.
Meanwhile, Nail 'Em Fencer is a finalist for the Tasmanian greyhound of the year award along with McInerney and Rojo Diamond.
The winner will be announced at the Launceston Cup and awards dinner on February 3. Bookings are required by January 26 and can be made at launcestongreyhounds@bigpond.com.
