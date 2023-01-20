The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Airport employee celebrates 50 years of service

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Bailey has been employed at Launceston airport for 50 years. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston Airport motor mechanic Geoff Bailey celebrated his 50th year of work this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.