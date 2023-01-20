Launceston Airport motor mechanic Geoff Bailey celebrated his 50th year of work this week.
The airport had a different look in 1976, according to Mr Bailey, when he was just starting out as a motor mechanic.
"The terminal was very basic, the surroundings and everything else was just a terminal building really," Mr Bailey said.
"I started as a motor mechanic and these days its evolved into anything mechanical," Mr Bailey said.
He said he still enjoyed meeting new people and enjoyed being around the crew he worked with.
"It's a good place to work, I've enjoyed it," Mr Bailey said.
"It's a place where you get to interact with a lot of different people at times; talking to and helping them is what I enjoy the most.
"I always think if you can help someone here, they'll leave with a better taste in their mouth. That's part of the way I was brought up."
He said it was scary working through the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.
"At one point we had one plane a day and three people working, that's all we'd see for the day," he said.
"We lost a couple of people but the company looked after us in most ways.
"It's continually changing now and while I'm just about tired of it, I still love the place."
Mr Bailey said it was significant working at the airport for 50 years as his father worked the railroads for the same amount of time.
"I think we share something in that way," he said.
He said he enjoyed knowing when someone caught a flight, they were safe.
"The whole team feels the same, we just make it a good experience for people."
"I've got to mention my wife, she's been great this whole time.
"I couldn't have stayed without her backing. It's been good income and that's helped us a lot."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
