The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Australia beat Tasmanian Tigers at under-17 nationals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Clark (left) and Luke Quinlan (right) discuss tactics between overs. Picture supplied

The Tasmanian Tigers' batting woes have continued in Friday's loss against Western Australia at the under-17 national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.