The Tasmanian Tigers' batting woes have continued in Friday's loss against Western Australia at the under-17 national championships.
The visitors chased down the meager 141-run target at New Town Oval with more than 20 overs remaining, capping off a difficult two days for the tournament hosts.
WA were quick to make their impression on the contest when opening bowler Albert Esterhuysen took two wickets to leave the score at 2-15.
The Tigers responded quickly though, as Mowbray's Tom Dwyer and Zac Curtain looked to build a partnership.
Combining for 71, the pair appeared to be in control until the introduction of WA's two spinners; Matthew Carroll and Angus Bloxham.
Bloxham took the wickets of both Dwyer (40 off 77) and Curtain (29 off 77), which set in motion a disastrous collapse from the host state.
Bowling disciplined, stump-to-stump line and length, Bloxham and Carroll took wickets at a canter, with each claiming three to tear apart the Tasmanian middle-order.
From 2-86, the Tigers lost 6-24 to leave the tail-end with a tough task if they were to salvage a defendable total.
After 43 overs, Tasmania were eventually bowled out for 140, leaving themselves with plenty of work to do if they were to pull off an unlikely victory.
WA were aggressive in their response to begin the innings, as they looked to take no prisoners in their chase.
Despite both batsmen receiving body-blows in the first couple of overs, openers Simon Budge and Hayden Collins were playing plenty of strokes, and managed to keep the run-rate at more than five-an-over through the first 10.
Luke Quinlan bowled well from the outset, taking the Tigers' first wicket in his second over, after he drifted the ball away from the charging Collins, and was complimented by some sharp glove-work from Curtain to perform the stumping.
Budge seemed undeterred by his partner's wicket, as he seamlessly reached 50 before his leading edge had him dismissed for 84. The game was finished the very next ball, with WA cruising to an eight-wicket win.
