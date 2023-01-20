Contemporary classroom for Lilydale school

Lilydale District School is developing a new contemporary classroom, featuring three classrooms, a collaborative learning area and an outdoor learning space.
Lilydale District School have applied for approval for partial demolition and construction of alterations and additions to a classroom.
The school offers kindergarten to year 12 and has more than 360 students enrolled at the public school.
The plan focuses on building one in the school. The building's roof will be extended to provide shade for the outdoor learning area. Pupils will also enjoy more covered outdoor and shade areas.
The development includes break out rooms for smaller group learning and a staffroom.
The outside will see new aluminium bi-fold doors and new windows, which will allow natural light into the classrooms. The wall to the bathrooms will be demolished.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
