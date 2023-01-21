The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State Libs need Bridget Archer attitude

By Barry Prismall
January 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Libs need Archer attitude

Bridget Archer might explain to Premier Jeremy Rockliff, how you jolt a political party out of sleep-walking into an electoral calamity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.