State Libs need Archer attitude

Bridget Archer might explain to Premier Jeremy Rockliff, how you jolt a political party out of sleep-walking into an electoral calamity.
After almost 10 years in power the Libs seem over-confident about beating an opposition divided and under control of its federal body. This arrogance ignores Labor's historical ability for resilience. It ignores the potential for more Green seats in an expanded House of Assembly.
It ignores the threat from a strong and fresh federal Labor government and it ignores an electorate showing signs of fatigue and casually looking for excuses to change their vote,
At the May federal election Bridget Archer showed how you can overcome the arrogance of your own government. She told her voters again and again what she stood for, as virtually an independent Liberal MHR.
In short, they knew they were her boss, not Scott Morrison nor the Liberal Party, and just enough of them were on board with that.
The state Libs have done good things, like Peter Gutwein's management of the pandemic and Jeremy Rockliff's courage in legislating to restore the House of Assembly to 35 members, knowing it won't be popular.
They're still sleep-walking though. They talk up the big picture like the second Bass Strait cable and pumped hydro scheme and the 10,000-housing plan, but the aim for any government facing the longevity curse is to show how you're still fresh and how voters know what you stand for.
Tasmania will suffer under Scott Morrison's boost to Western Australia's GST share at the expense of other states even though Morrison applied a phase-in period. There's been a change of government in Canberra but no peep out of the state government. Surely this is a states rights nirvana, going begging.
Rockliff and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have signed a deal for the joint construction of the 1500-megawatt project Marinus under-sea cable linking the North-West with Victoria's Latrobe Valley.
Well and good, but the detail of this complex issue is scarce. How will Tasmania enjoy guaranteed, cheaper energy supply? How much will the scheme cost Tasmania? What is Battery of the Nation? How can a couple of pumped hydro schemes power up other states from a battery so tiny? What happens to Basslink? What are the recent tenders let for associated Marinus works?
How on earth does Launceston do well out of this caper? What happens to York Park? What if the potentially hostile Albanese government baulks at the request for $240 million, to help Tassie build a stadium, costing almost $1 billion and marginally bigger than York Park and Bellerive? If the stadium ultimately fails, is there a Plan B, to ensure we can still get an AFL team over the same time frame?
Last week in Hobart I got stuck in a traffic jam that affected the whole city because of one truck crash. It took more than an hour to get home on a short trip that normally takes 10 minutes.
This government wouldn't be alone in building highway traps, where zillions of dollars are spent on whiz bang road-widening and slip lanes etc, but where ultimately two or four snazzy lanes end up feeding into one again and in net terms, nothing gained.
Two new ships, Spirit of Tasmania IV and Spirit of Tasmania V, will arrive in the first and last quarter of 2024, just prior to the election and are being built in Finland by Rauma Marine Constructions. This is news to me. Where are the progress reports? Where's the construction up to this month? How are they being financed?
Yes, health funding dogs all governments, but locals are not interested in excuses.
They want to know about elective surgery waiting lists, bed-block and ambulance ramping and they want to know what's happening this year, not over the forward estimates.
The government should drop the billion-dollar price tags and let people know what's happening today and how and why. What does it stand for, in everything it does.
Record infrastructure spending, or a big housing plan means nothing. Voters want to know what's happening now, in bite size chunks, and how it affects their local area.
In Hobart in a proper elector poll, almost 75 per cent of residents opposed the campus move into the city, but UTAS is still shifting facilities into the city. Where does the government stand on this? Is the Northern campus move to Inveresk a good example? Why isn't it getting involved, even if there's a federal jurisdiction?
Salmon farming is a multi-billion-dollar winner for Tasmania but there are legitimate environmental concerns to be resolved. Will the new Salmon Industry Plan assist?
Where is the leadership? Where are the agricultural and environment ministers, and by the way, who are they?
If the Libs are mystified by all this, talk to Bridget.
