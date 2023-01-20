The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston, Riverside have big outs in Cricket North women's

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
January 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Amy Duggan smacks a ball with Riverside's Elyse Page behind the stumps last weekend. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Top team South Launceston and fourth-placed Launceston have changes for their Cricket North women's round 11 clash on Saturday at NTCA no. 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.