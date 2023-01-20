Top team South Launceston and fourth-placed Launceston have changes for their Cricket North women's round 11 clash on Saturday at NTCA no. 1.
The Knights welcome back all-rounder Ellie Mathews who was unavailable last week but will be without gun players Ava Curtis, who has been called up to the state's WNCL side, and Narine Maurangi who is away.
"We've got Ellie back in this week for her final game before she moves away to Melbourne, so it's going to be a bit sad," coach Belinda Wegman said.
"She got a job so she's moving over there.
"In a couple of weeks, we have our pink stumps game and she'll be back for that."
Curtis (3-16) and Maurangi (26 runs and 4-5) played crucial roles with the ball in South's strong win against Riverside last weekend.
Coach Belinda Wegman lauded her group for playing well while also missing players in round 10.
"We were a few players down so we had a few juniors and a couple of fill-ins. It was good that those girls fitted in really well," she said.
With five home and away rounds remaining the Knights are starting to get prepared for finals.
"We're focusing on teaching a few of the younger girls what we do in a game situation," Wegman said.
"We've been in the nets, having game practice and just getting those younger girls prepared for the final because if we play Riverside, we'll need those girls to step up, which they normally do.
"But it's just getting their confidence up and building them up in the next few weeks."
Launceston captain Lynn Hendley said her side needed to bounce back after falling to Westbury.
The Lions haven't won since round five against the Shamrocks.
"Our fielding was good and our bowling wasn't too bad," she said.
"We can sharpen up in those two areas and also make sure we get a few more runs then what we have been."
Hendley said Simone Haywood would be back.
But the Lions will be without their top-scorer from last week, Victoria Gray, who is unavailable.
Hendley said Gray was one of the team's longest-serving players and had been a skipper in the past.
The captain is hopeful Gray will fill-in more across the remaining rounds.
"She's a brilliant bowler and batter," Hendley said.
Riverside take on Westbury at Windsor Park without some of their big names.
"Meg Radford has been selected in the Tigers squad so she's not available and we're so happy for her and the opportunity. She's worked really hard for it," coach Sophie Parkin said.
Otherwise, Charlotte Bird and Claire Donald are also unavailable.
Parkin added Kate Sheriff would also miss the clash.
"She got concussed (at nationals) before Christmas and is having a rest," she said.
Parkin felt the group bowled well against South Launceston, keeping the Knights to 6-92.
"We only had eight wides in that game so that was a huge tick for us," she said.
"That showed in the scoreboard that we were able to keep them under 100 because we only had eight wides so we're looking to back that up again.
"And with our batting, we lost a few early wickets so we're looking to continue to play straight and try not to lose wickets.
"And just build some key partnerships through the middle and hopefully get a good score on the board."
Westbury are coming off their second win of the season after accounting for Launceston at home.
The Shamrocks made 4-133 before restricting the Lions to 9-112.
Coach Stacey Norton-Smith whacked 68 from 53 balls, including nine boundaries and Cassie Walker finished 22 not out.
Aliya Gunn was the pick of the bowlers with 3-11 from her four overs.
The Shamrocks have beaten Launceston twice this season, including winning their first match since joining the Cricket North women's competition last summer.
But they have yet to overcome the second-ranked Blues.
Their round two match was washed out and Riverside comfortably won their round four and round seven duels. The Blues' Alysha Jackson starred in the latter with 4-8 from 2.3 overs.
The sides haven't met since November.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
