"Hopefully we get a team next year for Tassie, I'd definitely play in that and maybe captain that if we do get a team up and running, that would be really awesome."
Riverside's Lucy Cooper was setting the Brisbane Entertainment Centre alight at last week's indoor hockey under-21 national championships.
However, the eventual player of the tournament winner was not wearing Tasmanian colours, instead, she donned the maroon and gold of Queensland.
It was not because she had a lack of patriotism for her home state, in fact it was simply because they had not created a team for the event.
The 20-year-old described how her involvement with Queensland came to be.
"I found out that I wasn't playing for Tassie after the team had already folded, but I did have a conversation with a couple of people and they let me know why," she said.
"It was kind of out of the blue. I knew we didn't have that many people, but I thought we were just going to reach out and find some other people. But, obviously the decision didn't go that way, which was disappointing.
"I reached out to Queensland and I was like, 'Just wondering if you guys needed any more players', and they were like, 'We've already fielded our first team, but we're thinking of putting in a second team', because they heard that our team had fallen down."
The right-sided defender was unfazed by her temporary change in state allegiance, winning four player of the match awards out of six games, however it never dawned on her that she was a chance to be crowned as the tournament's best player.
"When I found out I was paying for Queensland I was like, 'Awesome, I get to play', I didn't even have any idea in my mind that it would ever be on the cards," she said.
"When it came to player of the tournament, a couple of people mentioned to me, 'Oh, you're probably in with a chance', and I just brushed it off. But when I found out it was unreal."
Cooper did get the chance to represent Tasmania in Brisbane, because she was selected for the open team that played prior to the under-21 event.
The Northern talent put her success with Queensland down to her time in the more experienced open competition.
"They're really strong with lots of experience for sure, and that definitely plays a role," she said.
"A lot of our girls are pretty young coming from Tassie. So I guess the experience that some of those teams have is a lot to come up against, but it is a learning experience."
As for Cooper's hopes moving forward, being re-selected to represent Australia's under-21 squad is the top priority after she was chosen for their last camp in 2021.
"I think that from this tournament, there'll be an Australian team picked, which with my award, hopefully, I might get in," she said.
"I've heard talk of a touring side, but I'm not really sure if that's true, but definitely another camp or something coming up for that, so that'll be something to look forward to."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
