The Examiner

To pee or not to pee? A questionable beach act

By Danielle Blewett
Updated January 21 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peeing in the sea is a simple joy, best kept to yourself. Photo Shutterstock

Peeing in the ocean brings me momentary pleasure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.