To pee or not to pee? A questionable beach act

Peeing in the ocean brings me momentary pleasure.
I know it's wrong - apparently, it's good for marine plants.
The velvety warmth and relief are a simple joy, best kept to yourself and away from eyes who might notice.
(Note to newbies, especially pleasurable in a wet suit).
Plus, since I increased my water intake, my pee runs clear. An old lady superpower ... invisible pee.
My good husband, well, he's old school Virgo and Catholic. He won't pee in the ocean.
Beach reader, after a Friday morning dip at Hawley, on the drive home, somewhere near Sassafras, he needed to pee.
The urge struck after he'd dropped me to pick up cherries.
The farm gate person was busy, dear reader, she took great care to package our cherries.
(Road-tripper note: Sassafras cherries fill the void after the closure of the Latrobe cherry shed.)
Shopping complete I sauntered towards the carpark. Next, I heard our small white chariot rev and before you might utter "wet ones" my husband was alongside.
"Quick, jump in ... I need to pee ..."
It was quite the dramatic scene.
I don't know about you, outdoors reader, but give me the ocean (pee) over summer bush and scrub any day.
Plus, his aqua board-shorts caught the eye of a passing truck driver.
I'm a long-time fan of the regular colonoscopy.
I can name my specialist and on a good day, his administrative assistant.
Last week's revelation that a Victorian surgeon performed more than 2000 procedures inadequately, brought forth the worried well.
Of course, those 2000 have every right be concerned.
It's a necessary but rigorous preparation and unpleasant ... although for me, the excellent application of the (very) light anaesthetic makes it worth the trip.
People in Bendigo and Ballarat were offered a colonoscopy hotline.
Channel 9 found a 38-year-old Bendigo woman who'd had a colonoscopy during the period of concern.
"I know I had one but can't remember who?" she said.
Bendigo and Ballarat are of a similar size to Launceston.
A 38-year-old who can't remember her surgeon, should seek a neurologist.
In our house, we still compete daily with Wordle.
Husband argued against the algorithm that my word poalo (POALO) didn't exist.
No, roasting reader, it's not a chook.
Guess what?
Poalo is a straight sequence in a collagen molecule. "Naturally occurring interruptions in non-fibrillar collagen ... a natural interruption sequence G-POALO-G from human type XIX collagen, a homotrimer collagen...''
More interesting, the dude who identified POALO was 'Paulo' somebody, whose name was bastardised, intentionally misspelled and hence, a new word invented.
Too hot to eat? Why not try cherries, Terry's Orange Chocolate and Smiths chips?
I'll tell you why; not. You will not sleep until 1am and your body will make like Regan from The Exorcist.
