Lochie Dalton promoted to Super2 with Brad Jones Racing

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Lochie Dalton's rise has been steep. Picture by Phillip Briggs

Launceston's Lochie Dalton has taken one step closer towards the pinnacle of Australian motorsport after it was announced he would drive for Brad Jones Racing in the 2023 Super2 series.

