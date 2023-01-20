Launceston's Lochie Dalton has taken one step closer towards the pinnacle of Australian motorsport after it was announced he would drive for Brad Jones Racing in the 2023 Super2 series.
The achievement comes after he made his debut in the competition in Adelaide during the final round of 2022. It was there, where he impressed onlookers by finishing 10th in the second race, and secured driver of the day honours. Dalton reflected on that special day.
'"Adelaide was such an awesome opportunity, and I took so much from that weekend, to get inside the top ten in my second race was pretty special," he said.
As a mentee of Supercars icon Marcos Ambrose, the 21-year-old has risen through the ranks at a rapid pace, having finished sixth in the standings in his first full season in the Trans Am series.
Dalton clearly thinks he still has something to prove in the series, as he has made the decision to return to the series for 2023, which he will compete in concurrently with Super2.
The talented racer will get a feel for the car in a practice session at Winton, Victoria, on January 24, an experience he is itching for.
"I'm very excited to race the full season with BJR, I've learnt so much from the team already and I can't wait to get in the car for the first time at the Winton test day," he said. The Super2 series begins March 10 with the first round taking place in Newcastle.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
