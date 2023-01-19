The state government has extended its funding of Race Tasmania, securing the event for a further two years in 2024 and 2025.
The new agreement provides support for Race Tasmania to occur at Symmons Plains, as well as at Baskerville Raceway on the outskirts of Hobart.
The funding of $1 million over two years will also support the delivery of Drive Tasmania - a new destination touring initiative to attract members of car clubs to Tasmania to attend Race Tasmania and undertake curated activities including track days in the week between both races.
"Investing in Race Tasmania ensures the State provides motorsport content of the highest national level,'' Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
"Events like Race Tasmania add great value to our visitor economy and support Tasmania's vision towards becoming the events capital of Australia. Thousands of visitors make their way to our State for this event, often staying on in Tasmania to explore all we have to offer. The economic benefits not only flow directly into Tasmania, but also onto other parts of the State, including accommodation providers, towns, and businesses."
Barry Rogers of the Australian Racing Group said the move was a great show of faith by the state government.
"We are very excited as we approach the third edition of Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains on February 24 to 26," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Tasmanian-born former racing driver, Marcos Ambrose, who said he was really proud of the state for keeping motorsport tracks in "great" condition".
Race Tasmania in 2023 is set to involve several national and state-level championships on the one bill to be held at Symmons Plains Raceway from February 24 to 26. Race Tasmania is also set to be the 2023 season launch for the ARG Speed Series of events and Australia's first national race event for the year.
