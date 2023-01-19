The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State government extends multimillion-dollar funding for Race Tasmania

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff prepares to do a hot lap with Marcos Ambrose at Symmons Plains raceway. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The state government has extended its funding of Race Tasmania, securing the event for a further two years in 2024 and 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.