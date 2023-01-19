The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Anti-fish farm activists staged a protest outside the Premier's office on Thursday

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With public consultations on the government's Draft Salmon Industry Plan due to close today, anti-fish-farming activists staged a rally outside the office of the Premier on Thursday, demanding a meeting and a chance to press the case for no expansion in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.