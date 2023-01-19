After 40 years, New Zealand rockers The Chills have proven themselves to be a driving force in the music world as they continue to do what they do best: write records and tour the world.
Hailing from Dunedin, the four-piece broke into the United States in the 1990s with their single Heavenly Pop Hit.
Some 40-odd years later, they continue to push forward through a more mature sound.
"We're not the post-punk band we were in the 1980s," frontman Martin Phillips said.
"These days it's more of a mature consideration of how to best present those songs."
He said there was more of a spontaneous inspiration when it came to writing songs when he was younger.
"When I look back at the way I'd write a song like Pink Frost, the process is much different now," he said.
"We're much more aware of where it feels right.
"I'm still coming up with riffs and lyrics I'll keep on my phone and find a weird combination that brings something to life, so that essentially hasn't changed."
He said events like MONA FOMA were integral to sprouting new bands.
"Something I've noticed in touring these days is we get a lot of fans in their 50s or 40s and see them in tears because they've been waiting 20-odd years to see us," Phillips said.
"But the weird thing is we're getting this young crowd who are discovering us, and when we talk to them what we're finding is they've never actually seen a band really play live before."
"To be able to perform and see somebody's life change in front of you leaves you kind of aghast; you know that somebody in the audience has decided they're going to make music."
He said performing can be emotionally draining, but felt it was important to do it right.
"We don't fake it and if it works to that extent then it makes it worthwhile," Phillips said.
"It's really important to get the live arts out there."
He said the touring lifestyle had become taxing, especially in the COVID world.
"We just did a six-week American tour that was probably the hardest job we've ever done," he said.
"There were serious questions being raised about the actual practicalities of playing in an ongoing COVID world.
"We've started to see some big-name bands who cannot afford to tour anymore."
He said despite the challenges, it comes back to the core reasoning of what they were trying to accomplish.
"It's about changing lives, sometimes we hear about couples who met for the first time at a Chills gig and went on to get married," Phillips said.
"You may not realise the impact that it makes on people's lives and that's important.
"We can't put ourselves through financial loss forever, but I can't see us giving up."
Phillips said it was especially challenging as a band coming from New Zealand.
"We're trying to get to the Northern Hemisphere which means throwing in an extra $25 to $30,000 in air fares," he said.
He said a number of projects were on the horizon, including a remix of their first record Kaleidoscope World.
"It's always needed a remix, not just a remaster, but an actual remix which is now been done," Phillips said.
"Because we've done three new albums reasonably quickly, I guess we feel we've kind of established The Chills are still here and are still an ongoing force."
"Now it's time to tidy up some of the material that was never recorded from the early days."
The Chills play in Launceston as part of the Old Tafe Sessions. Tickets are free, but must be registered online through Mona Foma's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
