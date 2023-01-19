Two of the big guns of Tasmanian racing go head-to-head in the first of five feature races in Hobart on Sunday and both are confident of winning.
Spreyton trainers Adam Trinder and Barry Campbell will saddle up highly-rated two-year-olds Thoros Of Myr and Cairns in the $125,000 Elwick Stakes.
They head the early TAB market but there has been good support for the Siggy Carr-trained first-starter Thespian Waters who has firmed from $9.00 to $3.80.
Thoros Of Myr started a long odds-on favourite in the Alfa Bowl at Mowbray on debut but ran off the track in the home straight.
Cairns won the race by 1-3/4 lengths from another of Sunday's runners, Needs Sugar, with Thoros Of Myr 3/4 length away third.
Trinder then took Thoros Of Myr to Hobart for the Alexandra Plate when he held on to beat Needs Sugar in a photo-finish, with the other runners 12 lengths in arrears.
The trainer believes that extra run could work in his favour in the Elwick Stakes.
"He has raceday fitness on his side and that is going to take him a long way," Trinder said.
"Cairns has obviously had a let-up since they last met whereas we've gone back to the races so we'll take a little bit of strength with us."
Trinder said he didn't expect drawing the outside barrier in a field of eight to be a major problem with Brendon McCoull in the saddle.
"The draw is a little bit sticky," he said.
"My initial thought after his last-start win was to ride him quietly.
"But you would have be too quiet from barrier 8 so he will roll forward with the speed.
"The horse is really good going into the race ... he worked with Jaguar Stone on Wednesday morning and I was happy with both."
Campbell is also happy with Cairns who will be ridden by Anthony Darmanin and gets a 2kg advantage under the set-weights scale.
"She's improved since she won," the trainer said.
"She's flying and I'm looking forward to the race."
LATEST MARKET: 2.90 Thoros Of Myr, 3.00 Cairns, 3.80 Thespian Waters, 6.00 Needs Sugar, 9.00 Encounter Sphere, 23.00 Batchy Bullet, 41.00 Island Warrior, 81.00 Oxy Bolt (TAB fixed odds).
Trinder and Campbell also have key runners, including two likely favourites, in other feature races.
The Trinder-trained Jaguar Stone has taken on the males at all five runs this season but drops back to her own sex in the $75,000 Thousand Guineas.
"She probably hasn't had the opportunity to win racing against the likes of Bello Beau but this is a race she can win back in fillies' grade," Trinder said.
"I'm very happy with her.
"She was 3-1/2 weeks between runs going into the Tassie Guineas against the boys and that was probably too much of a stretch for her. She raced a little bit fresh.
"A fortnight back-up into Sunday's race will suit her a lot better.
"She's drawn a bit wide but that just means Troy (Baker) won't have to be tactical early.
"She can race second-half, on the outside, settle and hit the line well."
Trinder also has Miss Tuppence in the $50,000 Lady Lynette but admitted "she is probably not going good enough to win."
Campbell has top chances in both the Lady Lynette, where Emily is the likely favourite, and $100,000 Summer Cup where Dramazing will also be prominent in the market.
He said Emily, a last-start second to Turk Warrior in the $109,000 Carpet Charge, was going well.
"She was flat for 1000m at Spreyton and gave Turk Warrior about six lengths on straightening," the trainer said.
"She ran him to a neck and you can't do much more than that."
Dramazing is coming off a close third to Swoop Dog and her own stablemate Alpine Wolf in the Devonport Cup.
"She had no luck and you could make an argument she probably should have won," Campbell said.
"She got flattened on the corner but still got home well."
Afridi is an easing favourite for the inaugural $20,000 Miners Rest Cup on King Island on Saturday.
Although it's a non-TAB meeting, one of the race sponsors is corporate bookmaker Ladbrokes which is offering a market to its customers.
Afridi has eased from $1.75 to $2.00 since betting opened but it still a warm favourite.
Spy Ninja has been the best-backed runner, firming from $13 to $7.00.
Afridi will be ridden by Spreyton-based Tommy Doyle who was suspended at Mowbray on Wednesday night but had his penalty deferred until Sunday.
The six runners are all raced by Victorian trainers who purchased them specifically to support the King Island racing season.
Prizemoney for the race comes from multiple sponsors and will go to King Island-based charities.
MARKET: 2.00 Afridi (owned by Tony and Calvin McEvoy); 4.20 Paxa Punch (Andrew Noblett); 5.50 Never Astern (Henry Dwyer); 7.00 Spy Ninja (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace); 9.00 Alpine Skater (Archie Alexander); 19.00 Pummel (Andrew Bobbin).
The winning combination from last week's Devonport Cup will team up again in Sunday's $14,000 Burnie Cup.
Gareth Rattray will drive Colby Sanz for his uncle Kent as they try to emulate Sunny Sanz's victory at Mowbray last Saturday night.
Rattray is also the regular driver for Mister Gently who he has driven to victory in the past two Burnie Cups.
However this year trainer Craig Hayes will take the reins on the likely favourite.
Leading trainer Ben Yole will have three runners in the cup and as usual dominates the meeting with 60 runners in total.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.