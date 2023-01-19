The Examiner
Police were seeking motorbike rider seen near address of a woman found dead in flat

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 12:41pm
Police rule out foul play in woman's death

Police on Thursday said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 40 year-old woman found in a unit in Sorell on Wednesday.

