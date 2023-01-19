Boag's ignoring the loyalty factor

HOW many times have we stood in a bottle shop and nominated Boag's?
How many times have hundreds of Launcestonians done the same at pubs or bars around town?
When on the mainland, many of us proudly order a Boag's premium to show our twin loyalties to Tasmania and our hometown brewery.
Possibly most important of all - how many new converts are there amongst interstate tourists that have done a tour of our brewery?
I've often taken interstate visitors. It's a hugely interesting experience.
They go back to their home states and likely buy Boag's when they might never have done so previously.
Loyalty is a funny phenomenon.
It's more powerful and far less expensive than glossy advertising.
Boag's say 'the cut back would allow Lion to focus on brewing...'
Has it been overlooked that they still have to sell their product?
Losing the loyalties that grow out of Launceston and spread beyond doesn't seem to make sense.
Finally, the Boag's Brewery tour is one of the lynch pins of tourism for Launceston generally.
Along with the Tamar cruise boats there aren't too many other tourism experiences in our fair city.
Losing a revered tourism activity is almost akin to a small town losing its post office, its bank or even a GP.
Please, let's all communicate to Boag's that we love them being in our hometown - but surely they have overlooked the mutual benefits of their tourism and visitor centre.
Andrew Lovitt, Launceston
WHILE happy to see the correct decision has now been made regarding the redevelopment of Birchall's carpark (The Examiner, January 10), the end of the article, with comments made by mayor Danny Gibson, suggests our council, or at least some of them, continue to place obstacles in the way of this development.
Probably an apt description of their views would be 'tunnel vision'.
The last line by our mayor says it all quite succinctly: "The council will draft permit conditions for the tribunal's consideration." No doubt these will be draconian by any standards.
In an earlier article, City of Launceston CEO, Michael Stretton, said, "the council would never ignore the sentiment of the community".
Having a laugh at our expense?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
CONSIDERING the amount of construction by UTAS in the Invermay area, and beyond, it would appear they have unlimited funds, this work must have cost millions of dollars.
So, how about they pay for extra seating and a roof over York Park, sorry, UTAS Stadium?
Richard Cooke, Invermay.
MY early maritime training taught me very clearly that the distress call "mayday" is to be used when a person or craft is in "imminent danger and requires immediate assistance".
It seems extraordinary that such a call should be made on an aircraft that was down to one engine, but designed and approved to fly for long periods on one engine.
For passengers to be in a "mayday" situation and yet not be informed is certainly extraordinary.
I would have thought the the next lower call "Panne" or "urgency" would have been more appropriate.
The third next degree of call is "Saycuritay" being for navigation warnings etc.
All three words are from the French: M'aidez, Panne, and Securite.
Danny Gunn, Somerset
HOW refreshing it is to see some Australian states rewarding drivers with a safe history of driving with a reward.
Will Tasmania follow suit or is the quest for finance the overriding factor?
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
FANTASTIC Letters to the Editor In Song story in The Examiner (January 19).
A beautiful story - I love both songs "Blue Moon" and Lois Armstrong's version of "What a Wonderful World" - a fellow writer of letters to the Editor.
Like myself, digital has enabled me to start reading the Examiner early each day, thoroughly covering every story.
This one was touching and a wonderful read.
I am much older and have had about the same success rate with 456 letters, approximately 50-per-cent published, carefully collected in a scrapbook.
Tony (Newport), we are privileged to have a platform like The Examiner to express our passions and beliefs.
My days are numbered, but you can go on with heart warming stories.
I am envious of your musical talent, well done.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
POISE and grace are still remnants of a civilised society.
Attending the Cygnet Folk Festival last weekend, I had the very great pleasure of visiting the Huonville Library on Saturday for temporary respite from the Huon Valley's sultry weather, to be greeted by the sole member of staff, who made all attendees very welcome with such poise and grace - I thank you for your effortless, natural civility.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
