Launceston reports highest victimised crime rates compared to rest of state

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 10:56am
The last annual report on victimisation rates was published in September 2022. Picture by Craig George

Data gathered across ten years of performance reports from Tasmanian Police confirmed victimised crime rates in Launceston were disproportionately high compared to the rest of the state.

