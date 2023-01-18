Data gathered across ten years of performance reports from Tasmanian Police confirmed victimised crime rates in Launceston were disproportionately high compared to the rest of the state.
It's also the first year that Tasmanian Police in its annual reporting stopped reporting on victimisation rates by police division.
Launceston reported a total of 5826 offences from 2021-22, with a clearance rate of 49.6 per cent in the Northern District, a rate below the state average of 50.3 per cent.
A Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management spokesperson said the 2021-22 figures were still a 2 per cent reduction on 2020-21 figures, and almost 50-per-cent lower than the 10,543 offences recorded twenty years prior in 2001-02.
"Launceston Police Station had 46 additional uniform police officers added since 2014," they said.
"This station now has 107 uniform members, with additional specialist support staff, including Criminal Investigation Branch working from Launceston station.
"Out of all Tasmania's 24-hour operational police stations, Launceston Police Station has the highest number of police personnel.
"To further boost numbers and ensure people in the north of the state are encouraged to join Tasmania Police, a northern-based recruit course was run last year for the first time ever, which saw 16 constables complete their training in Launceston."
Labor's police spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said the distribution of resources was not working for the Launceston district, community or its workforce.
"Despite the government attempting to hide the figures, it is a fact that year after year Launceston has recorded higher victimised crime rates than any other district in Tasmania, yet the government continues to under-resource them," Ms O'Byrne said.
"Whilst new recruit intakes are welcome, the reality is recruits are not an easy replacement for well trained and experienced officers who have unacceptably high rates of workplace injuries and illness and are now resigning in numbers never seen before."
Tasmania Police publishes the monthly corporate performance report on the Tasmania Police website, however, one has not been published since September 2022.
DPFEM said statistics are not reported in real-time as figures were required to be settled prior to publication.
"The October 2022 report is due to be published soon," they said.
Ms O'Byrne said Police Minister Felix Ellis needed to take responsibility for his portfolio.
"Give the Launceston division the resources they need to deal with these disproportionately high victimised crime rates and reinstate the reporting to ensure transparency for the Tasmanian community," she said.
The 10-year data of performance reports highlighted out of the 13 police divisions in Tasmania, Launceston had the highest numerical incidence and victimisation rate per 10,000 people.
It included crime categories of serious crimes, robberies, stolen motor vehicles and more.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
