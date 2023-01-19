The Examiner
Mitchell Jeffrey Harvey of Exeter pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:03pm, first published January 19 2023 - 11:04am
Mitchell Harvey with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison in 2019. Picture Facebook

A carpenter who crashed his car on the Bass Highway just minutes before a separate crash which was fatal was fined $300 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

