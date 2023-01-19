A carpenter who crashed his car on the Bass Highway just minutes before a separate crash which was fatal was fined $300 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Mitchell Jeffrey Harvey, 21, of Exeter pleaded guilty to a count of driving without due care and attention about 6.20am on March 25, 2022. He failed to maintain a proper lookout and failed to avoid a collision. The court heard that Harvey was driving his VW Amarok westerly toward the Illawarra Rd overpass along the Bass Highway. Due to transport of a heavy vehicle a line of traffic was stopped.
Harvey took his eyes off the road for two seconds immediately before his car hit the back of a Toyota Hilux which then hit a Mitsubishi Triton which knocked a motor cyclist off his bike. Shortly after this accident, a secondary crash occurred, when a truck hit and tragically killed the motor cyclist. Magistrate Evan Hughes imposed the fine after Tasmania Police agreed with a defence submission that Harvey was not responsible for events that followed.
Harvey was driving to work in the dark at about 100km/h. He saw some fog but did not see any taillights. Mr Hughes convicted Harvey but declined to impose any demerit points. The sentence came as Tasmania Police revealed that no other person would be charged over the fatal incident. "An extensive crash investigation was undertaken and consultation has occurred with the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding appropriate charges," a spokeswoman said. "The matter is now before the Coroner." Police would not say whether the coroner was likely to conduct an investigation or an inquest.
