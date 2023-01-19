Wednesday night's heavy defeat at the hands of the ladder-leading Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium has left the Hobart Hurricanes in need of a strong finish if they want to avoid an early finish to their BBL campaign.
An early collapse from the Hurricanes' top-order left their remaining batters with a recovery effort against one of the league's best bowling attacks, a task that appeared too difficult when D'Arcy Short left the crease at 7-96.
Eventually, Tom Andrews (27) and Nathan Ellis (24) ensured the bowling unit would have a marginally defendable total as the innings finished at 9-146.
Despite two early wickets, the chase proved to be simple for the reigning champions, who won with 15 balls remaining on the back of the competition's third and fourth highest run-scorers in Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie.
Hardie's unbeaten 90 off 53 balls and Inglis' 53 off 35 not only spearheaded the Scorchers' win, it also created a rather large dent in Hobart's net-run-rate, which could prove crucial due to the closeness of the ladder with only a handful of games remaining.
Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan expressed his displeasure at the result.
"It's really a very disappointing result from us. We didn't play anywhere near our best cricket, he said. "It's something that we've done through the chunks of the season, we're unable at the moment to put our full game together."
Compounding the loss was an apparent groin injury to leg-spinner Paddy Dooley, who has been bowling at an average of 12.56 with 16 wickets to his name.
Vaughan said they will have to wait and see what the extent of his injury is.
"I'm pretty confident, he's had a shoulder, he's had a finger throughout and he keeps bouncing back, he's been a bit like Superman throughout the tournament," he said.
"My expectation is that he will do everything in his favor to get himself up on Friday night and I'd expect him to play.
"I haven't spoken to him yet so I don't know the full extent and I'm sure the physical team will work with him overnight and probably have a bit more of an understanding tomorrow."
