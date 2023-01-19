The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hobart Hurricanes require consistency for BBL finals qualification

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paddy Dooley's fitness is in doubt after sustaining a suspected groin injury. Picture by Rick Smith

Wednesday night's heavy defeat at the hands of the ladder-leading Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium has left the Hobart Hurricanes in need of a strong finish if they want to avoid an early finish to their BBL campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.