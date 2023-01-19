With talent from all over the country converging in Launceston for the second time this week, there was plenty of action at Mowbray Golf Course for the Tasmanian Junior Masters
Jorjah Bailey will headline the region's representation at the course on Friday, with a second-round 69 putting her in third-place among all females.
Scoring -2 for the day, she sits five strokes behind leader Jazy Roberts who finished the day in fine form, including a run of four-consecutive birdies to begin the back nine.
There was plenty of Tasmanian representation in the male field, with more than 10 golfers coming from the island state.
The best performer from the bunch at the end of day one was Devonport Golf Club's Jonty Lunson, after his strong second round guided him to 10th place on the standings.
He finds himself six strokes behind ladder-leader Thomas Winn, with the Queenslander two-under-par.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
