The Tasmanian Tigers have been sent plummeting back down to reality following their dream start to the under-17 national championships.
Playing at Kingston Twin Ovals, NSW Country dispatched the tournament hosts - who had won their opening two matches - by a mammoth 140 runs.
Largely due to opening batter Harry Scowen's responsible 78 off 110 deliveries alongside a support act from Sam Weir (47), NSW Country looked untroubled in reaching 8-258, a total that was always going to prove a tough chase.
Riverside's Aidan O'Connor was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2-19 to continue his superb form during the tournament, while Wynyard's Riley Stafford also contributed effectively, finishing with 2-44 off of his 10 overs.
In the end, it was the Tigers' batting which failed them, with the New South Wales bowlers taking consistent wickets to restrict the score to just 117 all out.
Mowbray's Tom Dwyer was Tasmania's best performer with the bat, scoring 34 runs off 50 balls, and was one of only four players to reach double figures.
The Tigers will have the chance to quickly move past the loss when they face Western Australia on Friday at New Town Oval.
A win in that contest gives Tasmania a genuine chance to reach the semi-finals of the competition, an unlikely and remarkable effort were they to manage it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.