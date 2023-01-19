Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth is well aware of the his team's poor record at the Silverdome.
The JackJumpers, who lost 86-75 to South East Melbourne Phoenix on Wednesday night, have won just one of their four clashes at the venue since entering the NBL last season.
Roth's side beat New Zealand Breakers 66-62 in March last season before losing 91-65 to Illawarra Hawks weeks later.
Then the Breakers got them 84-76 earlier this season in another well-attended game.
Despite his team chasing a finals spot, Roth felt the Phoenix wanted to win more on Wednesday.
"I think they were just more desperate and we were not and we haven't played very well in this building in general in our four outings here, unfortunately with the crowds we get in here" he said.
"We just have not played well in this building."
Roth said the JackJumpers highly valued their Northern support-base.
"This market is extremely important to us, we start our training camp in the North at the beginning of every year and being in the market is important to us to build the brand to make sure we are visible," he said.
"It's unfortunate they're not seeing us at our best in this venue.
"Looking back on the season ... we have not played well at home in general all year and I think that's one of the things when I look back on the season, the inconsistency of being at home and not having the kind of record you need to make an impact in this league will be something to reflect on.
"We've played okay on the road for the most part but haven't been able to play as well as we need to when we're at home."
Captain Clint Steindl gave his thoughts ahead of Friday night's away battle against Cairns.
"We've got to put our footprint on that game straight away and make sure in that first quarter we're playing the game on our terms," he said.
The JackJumpers were down 24-14 at quarter-time against the Phoenix.
Tassie is sitting fifth with 13 wins and 11 losses.
