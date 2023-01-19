The Tasmanian Tigers have missed out on an opportunity to claim top spot in the WNCL after they fell 11 runs short against the ACT Meteors at Phillip Oval.
Despite strong performances from Lizelle Lee, Molly Strano, and most of all Heather Graham, the side couldn't muster the win against the previously winless Meteors.
ACT started on the front foot against the Tigers' formidable attack, with openers Matilda Lugg and Katie Mack combining for 50 runs after few balls more than 10 overs.
Off-spinner Sasha Moloney struck soon after however, thanks to a brilliant piece of anticipation by Elyse Villani at first slip, who preempted Lugg's paddle shot to catch the ball behind the keeper on the leg-side.
ACT bounced back however, with Mack (67) cruising past her half-century before she eventually scooped a wide Maisy Gibson delivery to point.
The wicket sparked a collapse from the Meteors, with captain Villani sensing the opportunity to bring strike-bowler Strano back into the attack.
The off-spinner took three of the next five wickets to leave the Meteors at 7-213.
Angela Reakes was able to form a counter-punch however, with her 45 off 39 allowing ACT to reach 9-261 by innings end.
Alongside Strano, Sarah Coyte was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-49 from her 10 overs.
In reply, the Tigers got off to a decidedly similar start, with star openers Lee and Villani combining for 42 before the skipper miscalculated her ramp-shot which was launched straight up and into the wicket-keeper's gloves.
Greater Northern Raiders talent Emma Manix-Geeves departed just two balls later when her cut shot was expertly caught by ACT's Mack.
However, Lee ensured the visitors would remain positive by reaching 50 shortly after, bringing up the milestone with a lofty blow straight down the ground to score Tasmania's first maximum.
Lee's new partner Graham was equally proactive against ACT's spinners, with the talented all-rounder batting at a run-a-ball pace for the majority of her innings.
The pair's smooth sailing was stopped abruptly though, when Lee nailed a pull-shot straight to backward-square-leg much to her disappointment.
Despite Emma Thompson's wicket coming soon after, Graham would not be deterred from her aggressive play, and was duly rewarded by reaching 50.
With wickets trickling away down the other end, it became clear the result of the match was in Graham's hands, though she appeared unaffected as she brought up her chanceless 103-ball century.
It wasn't enough however, and once Graham was caught at deep-mid-wicket for 109, Tasmania quickly crumbled to 250 all out.
Tasmania are set to face ACT again on Saturday where they will seek immediate revenge, and they will go into the second leg of the double-header with the inclusion of Nicola Carey, who was released from the Australian one-day international squad.
