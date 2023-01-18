The Examiner
Speedway action continues with Super Sedan Grand National

By Allan Roark
January 19 2023 - 9:30am
Victorian Jamie Collins who won last weekend's Tasmanian Super Sedan Title. Picture by Angryman Photography

After an intense battle for victory in the Tasmanian Super Sedan Title, Victorian Jamie Collins has his sights set on adding to his winning streak at Hobart's AutoKlene Raceway for the Super Sedan Grand National.

