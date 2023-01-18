Dorset mayor shows need for mergers

Tasmania needs a maximum of 10 councils, but ideally fewer, eight would enable an average population of about 70,000. Again, if the review is an indication, the government will probably be in no hurry to implement this, maybe sometime after the next election due in 2025. It seems to be terrified of any electoral fall-out from these rural mayors and is reluctant to show some leadership on a reform that would provide clear benefits to ratepayers (like getting their roads repaired and made safer for a start).