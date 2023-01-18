Celebrating the outstanding individual contributions to basketball in Tasmania, the Bloodlines initiative has been positively endorsed by JackJumpers assistant coach Mark Radford for its resonance on the game across the state.
Established by JackJumpers head coach Scott Roth, Bloodlines consisted of 19 former and existing players, coaches and volunteers.
The Bloodlines group will be celebrated during the NBL's Heritage Round on Wednesday night, as the JackJumpers take on South East Melbourne Phoenix at the Silverdome.
For Radford, who hails from the North-West, the initiative was a fitting tribute to the giants of Tasmanian basketball.
"The Bloodlines just ties everything together and I think that's why it's such a great concept," Radford said.
"From Smithton to Queenstown, to Hobart and the East Coast.
Inducted into the Bloodlines group for his stellar coaching career, Radford said it was pleasing for the JackJumpers to be recognising the history of the game in Tasmania.
"Our players celebrate everything Tasmanian basketball is about, whether it be in the Indigenous or Heritage rounds," he said.
"The players we have at this club have embraced everything Tasmanian, and it makes me quite proud."
Speaking on the resurfacing of past state uniforms and merchandise, Radford said it brought back plenty of memories.
"The [Devils] uniforms brought back great memories. You go through a period of time involved in the game, and the history is what you hold on to," he said.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
