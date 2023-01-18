The AFL career of former North Launceston footballer Tarryn Thomas is in turmoil after two incidents involving the police.
North Melbourne released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying the 22-year-old had been charged with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image.
The club added that Thomas had been stopped by police while driving with a suspended licence during the Christmas break.
The club said it had informed the AFL's Integrity Unit and the AFLPA on both matters and will continue to work with Thomas regarding behavioural expectations.
It added: "North Melbourne will not make any further comment at this time."
A hard-running midfielder-forward, Sydney-born Thomas grew up in Launceston and was a rising star at Prospect Hawks and later during North Launceston's domination of the Statewide League.
He was drafted by North Melbourne with pick eight in the 2018 national draft and had a breakout AFL season in 2019, making his debut in round two, becoming a Rising Star nominee and going on to play 20 games.
He has made a total of 57 AFL appearances, kicking 45 goals, and was the subject of trade rumours at the end of last season but pledged to see out a contract worth a reported $700,000 per year.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.