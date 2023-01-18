Man who lived in car had no licence

A Ravenswood man and his two children were living out of his car when he drove without a licence 10 times last year his lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Malcolm James Knowles, 40, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of driving without a licence, resisting a police officer, two counts of drug driving, using unregistered vehicles and other driving offences.
Defence counsel Andrew Lonergan said Knowles was evicted from his home on December 2021 and lived in the car until April 2022. Five of the unlicensed driving charges related to that period.
The court heard that Knowles was illiterate and had never had a driver's licence.
"He knew he ought not have driven but there was nothing aggravating about his manner of driving," Mr Lonergan said.
He said much of the driving was related to living necessities such as attending a supermarket.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said Knowles drove without a licence between January 3, 2021 and July 15, 2022.
On November 22, 2021 police saw Knowles riding on a scooter and sought to arrest him because of an outstanding warrant.
Mr Fawdry said Knowles resisted arrest and partly because of his size police were unable to effect the arrest.
"OC spray was deployed but did not have an immediate effect and he continued to resist arrest by walking away," he said.
After second OC spray deployment he was taken to the ground and arrested.
On two occasions Knowles tested positive for methamphetamine use while driving.
Mr Lonergan said it was an aggravating factor that there were a significant number of offences over a sustained period.
Chief magistrate Catherine Geason ordered that Knowles be assessed for a Community Corrections based order and adjourned sentencing until February 15 at 2.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
